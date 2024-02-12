Steelers releasing QB Mitchell Trubisky after two seasons

Originally signed in the 2022 offseason as equal parts bridge QB to Kenny Pickett and a potential resurrection product after a promising 2021 with the Buffalo Bills, Trubisky had his ups and downs with Pittsburgh, but more of the latter.

He was 2-5 as a Steelers starter with 12 appearances, 1,884 passing yards, eight touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a 77.6 QB rating.

It's the first move of a significant offseason as it relates to the Pittsburgh QB room.

Pickett, a 2022 first-rounder, remains, but his sophomore struggles have left the QB1 spot up in the air. He sat behind Mason Rudolph down the stretch, but Rudolph is an impending free agent. With the addition of Arthur Smith as offensive coordinator, there is an expectation the Steelers could kick the tires on adding Ryan Tannehill, Garafolo and fellow NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Sunday.

As for Trubisky, the 29-year-old is moving on yet again.