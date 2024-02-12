Steelers releasing QB Mitchell Trubisky after two seasons

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and the Pittsburgh Steelers are parting ways.
The Steelers are releasing the seven-year pro after two seasons, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Monday. The team later announced the move.
It's a move, which Garafolo noted was a mutual decision, that's hardly unexpected as Trubisky had two years left on his contract, but no remaining guaranteed money and had done little to fortify a roster spot over the past two campaigns.
In addition to Trubisky, the Steelers released offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor (Steelers 2018 third-round draft pick; 59 career starts) and punter Pressley Harvin III (Steelers 2021 seventh-round pick). The moves will save roughly $13 million in salary cap space.
Originally signed in the 2022 offseason as equal parts bridge QB to Kenny Pickett and a potential resurrection product after a promising 2021 with the Buffalo Bills, Trubisky had his ups and downs with Pittsburgh, but more of the latter.
He was 2-5 as a Steelers starter with 12 appearances, 1,884 passing yards, eight touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a 77.6 QB rating.
It's the first move of a significant offseason as it relates to the Pittsburgh QB room.
Pickett, a 2022 first-rounder, remains, but his sophomore struggles have left the QB1 spot up in the air. He sat behind Mason Rudolph down the stretch, but Rudolph is an impending free agent. With the addition of Arthur Smith as offensive coordinator, there is an expectation the Steelers could kick the tires on adding Ryan Tannehill, Garafolo and fellow NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Sunday.
As for Trubisky, the 29-year-old is moving on yet again.
The 2017 NFL Draft's No. 2 overall pick, who Chicagoans infamously remember as the man drafted ahead of now-three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, will likely be competing for a roster spot this summer and hoping to lock down a QB2 role. He's still mobile and has experience, but at this point it's arduous to predict he'll receive another reclamation opportunity as he did in Pittsburgh.