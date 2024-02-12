 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Steelers releasing QB Mitchell Trubisky after two seasons

Published: Feb 12, 2024 at 05:24 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and the Pittsburgh Steelers are parting ways.

The Steelers are releasing the seven-year pro after two seasons, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Monday. The team later announced the move.

It's a move, which Garafolo noted was a mutual decision, that's hardly unexpected as Trubisky had two years left on his contract, but no remaining guaranteed money and had done little to fortify a roster spot over the past two campaigns.

In addition to Trubisky, the Steelers released offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor (Steelers 2018 third-round draft pick; 59 career starts) and punter Pressley Harvin III (Steelers 2021 seventh-round pick). The moves will save roughly $13 million in salary cap space.

Related Links

Originally signed in the 2022 offseason as equal parts bridge QB to Kenny Pickett and a potential resurrection product after a promising 2021 with the Buffalo Bills, Trubisky had his ups and downs with Pittsburgh, but more of the latter.

He was 2-5 as a Steelers starter with 12 appearances, 1,884 passing yards, eight touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a 77.6 QB rating.

It's the first move of a significant offseason as it relates to the Pittsburgh QB room.

Pickett, a 2022 first-rounder, remains, but his sophomore struggles have left the QB1 spot up in the air. He sat behind Mason Rudolph down the stretch, but Rudolph is an impending free agent. With the addition of Arthur Smith as offensive coordinator, there is an expectation the Steelers could kick the tires on adding Ryan Tannehill, Garafolo and fellow NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Sunday.

As for Trubisky, the 29-year-old is moving on yet again.

The 2017 NFL Draft's No. 2 overall pick, who Chicagoans infamously remember as the man drafted ahead of now-three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, will likely be competing for a roster spot this summer and hoping to lock down a QB2 role. He's still mobile and has experience, but at this point it's arduous to predict he'll receive another reclamation opportunity as he did in Pittsburgh.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Feb. 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Patrick Mahomes: Chiefs pulling off Super Bowl three-peat would be 'legendary'

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes earned his third Super Bowl ring and third Super Bowl MVP in just his seventh NFL season, but now he looks to accomplish what no quarterback or team, for that matter, has done: winning three Super Bowls in a row. 
news

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirms he will be returning in 2024

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirmed on Monday he will be returning next season as Kansas City looks to become the first team in NFL history to win three Lombardi Trophies in a row.
news

Niners' Kyle Shanahan explains decision to receive overtime kickoff in Super Bowl loss: 'We just thought it would be better'

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan defended his decision to receive the ball first in overtime following Sunday's 25-22 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII.
news

Who could Super Bowl champion Chiefs face to kick off 2024 season?

With the Chiefs coming back from a 10-point deficit to win their third Super Bowl in the last five seasons, Kevin Patra takes a look at Kansas City's possible opponents to kick off its title defense in 2024.
news

Niners WR Jauan Jennings mired in 'disappointment' after notching passing, receiving TDs in Super Bowl LVIII loss

Niners WR Jauan Jennings became the second player in NFL history to produce both passing and receiving TDs in a Super Bowl, but ultimately San Francisco fell short despite his historic efforts. 
news

Chiefs defense follows 'survive, then thrive' motto to earn Super Bowl LVIII victory over 49ers

Led by efforts from playmakers like Trent McDuffie and Chris Jones, the Chiefs defense fought all Super Bowl long to buy time and allow Kansas City to escape with a win over the San Francisco 49ers. 
news

Chiefs owner/CEO Clark Hunt expects HC Andy Reid to return next season for chance at 'three-peat'

With three Super Bowl titles in a five-year span, no one could blame 65-year old Andy Reid for walking out on top. Chiefs owner/CEO Clark Hunt told NFL Network's James Palmer after the game, however, that he expects Reid to return in 2024. "I expect Andy to be back next year as we go for the three-peat," Hunt said.
news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce follows Taylor Swift's Grammy with Super Bowl win: 'On top of the world right now'

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce capped quite the week for him and Taylor Swify after he helped key a second-half comeback to win Super Bowl LVIII.
news

Social media reacts to Chiefs' comeback win over 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII

The Chiefs' epic win in Super Bowl LVIII -- and Taylor Swift's presence at Allegiant Stadium -- left social media abuzz on Sunday.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes named Super Bowl LVIII MVP

Leading a touchdown drive in overtime, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes secured Kansas City a 25-22 win in Super Bowl LVIII and earned himself the Super Bowl Most Valuable Player award in the process.