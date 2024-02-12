 Skip to main content
Advertising

Rookie Grades

NFL rookie grades, AFC West: Rashee Rice stars for Chiefs; Raiders' crop shows potential

Published: Feb 12, 2024 at 03:11 PM
Chad_Reuter_1400x1000
Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

In a matter of months, the 2024 NFL Draft will usher a new wave of talent into the league. Before we get there, though, Eric Edholm and Chad Reuter are taking a team-by-team look back -- at the rookie class of 2023. Chad examines the AFC West below.

Related Links

Grade
B
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Total picks: 7 · 2023 record: 11-6

Round 1

  • (No. 31) ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Felix Anudike-Uzomah﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿, DL | 17 games/0 starts

Round 2

  • (55) ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Rashee Rice﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿, WR | 16 games/8 starts

Round 3

  • (92) ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Wanya Morris﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿, OL | 14 games/4 starts

Round 4

  • (119) ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Chamarri Conner﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿, S | 17 games/7 starts

Round 5

  • (166) ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿BJ Thompson﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿, DL | 1 game/0 starts

Round 6

  • (194) ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Keondre Coburn﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿, DL | 1 game/0 starts (4 games w/ TEN)

Round 7

  • (250) ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Nic Jones﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿, CB | 9 games/0 starts


Notable Free Agent Signees


The Chiefs hoped Anudike-Uzomah would offer a boost in pass-rush situations this season, giving him significant snaps off the bench early in the year. He was used sparingly in the second half of the year, though, until the regular season finale (when the team rested its starters) and he was inactive in the postseason until recording a tackle for loss on one of his seven snaps in Super Bowl LVIII.


Rice became the team's No. 2 option in the passing game as a rookie, paying off GM Brett Veach's move to select the former SMU star in the second round. He really turned on the juice in the final two months of the season, finishing with seven touchdowns during the regular season to beat out star tight end Travis Kelce for the team lead. The Chiefs picked Morris to provide depth at tackle, which they needed when Donovan Smith went out due to injury. Morris struggled in pass protection at times, as most rookies do, but kept things rolling for the Chiefs before suffering a concussion in Week 18. He'll get a chance to show in 2024 whether he's a future starter or swing tackle.


The Chiefs needed a versatile defensive back and Conner proved his worth in that role in the second half of the regular season and in the playoffs. Whether lined up on the slot or at free safety, the former Virginia Tech Hokie looks like a keeper. Thompson struggled to see the field most of the year but he and Jones both contributed on defense, along with Anudike-Uzomah, in Week 18 as veterans rested for the playoffs. Coburn played one game with Kansas City before being waived and then joining Tennessee late in the season.

Grade
B
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Total picks: 9 · 2023 record: 8-9

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 4

Round 5

Round 6

Round 7


Wilson did not start any games as a rookie but flashed the power and athleticism to be a force on the edge in time. His 3.5 sacks only tell part of the story, as he lined up inside and outside to use his length and strength.


Day 2 picks Mayer (27-304-11.3, two TDs) and Tucker (19-331-17.4, two TDs) stepped in to contribute as rookies. There's reason to believe they'll be a big part of the passing game in 2024 and beyond, with Mayer a solid move-the-chains tight end and Tucker looking explosive in the slot. Young saw snaps in six of the first seven games but failed to earn playing time the rest of the year.


O'Connell stepped into a tough situation as a rookie, starting 10 games for a team that fired its head coach and general manager at midseason. He threw eight TDs and no interceptions over the final month of the season, showing the skills to compete for the starting job in 2024 and at least be a longtime backup in the league.


Bennett's rookie season went the opposite direction, as he started the first four games but was forced into spot duty after the first month due to injuries and inconsistent play. Burney got a chance to start in the middle of the year due to injuries in the linebacker group but finished the year on special teams with Smith.

Grade
C
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Total picks: 7 · 2023 record: 5-12

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 4

Round 5

Round 6

Round 7

Notable Free Agent Signees


Former Chargers GM Tom Telesco selected Johnston despite concerns about his hands and consistency entering the draft. He flashed at times but ended up averaging just 11.3 yards per catch and scoring twice despite Keenan Allen and Mike Williams both missing time to injury. There is often a learning curve for rookie receivers, though, so the team will have to hope he takes another step in 2024.


Joey Bosa again missed significant time due to injury, so Tuipulotu's 4.5 sacks and strength against the run were important first-year contributions. He was an underappreciated prospect who showed the potential to be a long-time starter. Henley focused on special teams during his rookie season, as expected, playing behind veterans Eric Kendricks, Kenneth Murray and Nick Niemann.


The diminutive Davis averaged only 4.4 yard per catch but filled the team's need for a strong kick (22 yards per attempt) and punt (16.0 per, one TD) returner. His quickness in that role is impressive, so hopefully he can contribute more on offense in the future. McFadden started the final two games of the year at left guard, giving the team hope he can compete for a spot in the rotation next season. Don't be surprised if Matlock becomes a starter in the next two seasons, looking strong and athletic during his 266 defensive snaps. Duggan bounced between the roster and practice squad throughout the year.

Grade
D
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Total picks: 5 · 2023 record: 8-9

Round 2

Round 3

Round 6

Round 7


Notable Free Agent Signees


Two years ago, the Broncos sent three players and five draft picks to Seattle for quarterback Russell Wilson and a fourth-round selection. They parted with last year's first- and second-round picks in the deal, which has brought a very low return on investment based on Wilson’s performance with Denver over the past two seasons.  


Mims jumped out to a big start for the Broncos, posting 113 receiving yards and a score against Washington in Week 2. He only bested 50 receiving yards twice over the rest of the season, though, as the team's offense stagnated. A healthy sophomore season could be quite productive for Mims.


Sanders struggled with his tackling early in his rookie season but was better later in the season. The team's remaining picks played very little, with Moss missing time due to injury, Skinner playing one snap on defense the entire season and Forsyth failing to see action. McLaughlin ended up being a nice find as an undrafted free agent, gaining 570 yards from scrimmage.

Related Content

news

NFL rookie grades, NFC West: Bumper crop buoys Rams; Seahawks snag difference-makers

The Rams didn't own a first-round pick in 2023 -- and still landed several studs, including receiver Puka Nacua. Eric Edholm grades the rookie class in L.A., plus that of every other team in the NFC West.
news

NFL rookie grades, NFC South: Bijan Robinson flashes for Falcons; Bucs' group shows promise

Where did Bijan Robinson shine -- and where was there room for improvement? How much did rookies power the Buccaneers' playoff push? Eric Edholm grades each NFC South team's 2023 rookie class.
news

NFL rookie grades, NFC East: Jalen Carter dazzles for Eagles; Cowboys, Commanders fizzle

How much did Jalen Carter elevate the Eagles' draft class in 2023? What went awry with the Cowboys' and Commanders' rookie crops? Eric Edholm assesses each NFC East squad's group of first-year pros.
news

NFL rookie grades, NFC North: Lions quartet stars; Packers boosted by franchise-altering 2023 class

Eric Edholm grades the rookie class of each NFC North squad. Just how much of a difference did Jahmyr Gibbs and Co. make for the Lions? Could the Packers' newbies have performed any better?
news

2022 NFL rookie grades: Ranking the classes, 1 to 32

Which NFL team had the best 2022 rookie class? The worst? Eric Edholm and Nick Shook rank every group, from No. 1 to 32, providing accompanying grades and analysis.
news

2022 NFL rookie grades, NFC East: Cowboys, Giants nab cornerstones in trenches with early picks

Kayvon Thibodeaux lived up to the hype in New York. Who else stood out among the first-year players in the NFC East in 2022? Nick Shook provides grades for each rookie class in the division. 
news

2022 NFL rookie grades, NFC West: Seahawks' postseason return fueled by talented first-year class

The Seahawks returned to the postseason thanks to significant contributions from their first-year players. How did the rest of the division's newbies perform in Year 1? Eric Edholm grades each rookie class in the NFC West.
news

2022 NFL rookie grades, NFC South: Falcons and Saints hit on first-round wide receivers

The Falcons and Saints each hit on a first-round wide receiver (Drake London and Chris Olave, respectively), but how did the rest of their newbies perform in Year 1? Nick Shook grades each rookie class in the NFC South.
news

2022 NFL rookie grades, NFC North: Lions receive immediate returns; did Packers find new WR duo?

Detroit and Green Bay both had two first-round picks in last year's draft, but which team got the most out of its first-year players in 2022? Eric Edholm grades the rookie class of each team in the NFC North.
news

2022 NFL rookie grades, AFC West: Chiefs' Super Bowl triumph fueled by numerous newbies

The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions, but where would they be without significant contributions from numerous newbies? Eric Edholm provides a grade for each AFC West team's rookie class.
news

2022 NFL rookie grades, AFC East: Jets strike gold with young talent

The New York Jets swept Rookie of the Year honors, with WR Garrett Wilson and CB Sauce Gardner taking home the hardware. What kind of first-year returns did the rest of the AFC East receive? Eric Edholm reviews the rookie class of each team in the division. 