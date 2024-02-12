NFL rookie grades, AFC West: Rashee Rice stars for Chiefs; Raiders' crop shows potential

In a matter of months, the 2024 NFL Draft will usher a new wave of talent into the league. Before we get there, though, Eric Edholm and Chad Reuter are taking a team-by-team look back -- at the rookie class of 2023. Chad examines the AFC West below.
Round 1
- (No. 31) Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DL | 17 games/0 starts
Round 2
- (55) Rashee Rice, WR | 16 games/8 starts
Round 3
- (92) Wanya Morris, OL | 14 games/4 starts
Round 4
- (119) Chamarri Conner, S | 17 games/7 starts
Round 5
- (166) BJ Thompson, DL | 1 game/0 starts
Round 6
- (194) Keondre Coburn, DL | 1 game/0 starts (4 games w/ TEN)
Round 7
- (250) Nic Jones, CB | 9 games/0 starts
Notable Free Agent Signees
- Cam Jones, LB | 17 games/1 start
The Chiefs hoped Anudike-Uzomah would offer a boost in pass-rush situations this season, giving him significant snaps off the bench early in the year. He was used sparingly in the second half of the year, though, until the regular season finale (when the team rested its starters) and he was inactive in the postseason until recording a tackle for loss on one of his seven snaps in Super Bowl LVIII.
Rice became the team's No. 2 option in the passing game as a rookie, paying off GM Brett Veach's move to select the former SMU star in the second round. He really turned on the juice in the final two months of the season, finishing with seven touchdowns during the regular season to beat out star tight end Travis Kelce for the team lead. The Chiefs picked Morris to provide depth at tackle, which they needed when Donovan Smith went out due to injury. Morris struggled in pass protection at times, as most rookies do, but kept things rolling for the Chiefs before suffering a concussion in Week 18. He'll get a chance to show in 2024 whether he's a future starter or swing tackle.
The Chiefs needed a versatile defensive back and Conner proved his worth in that role in the second half of the regular season and in the playoffs. Whether lined up on the slot or at free safety, the former Virginia Tech Hokie looks like a keeper. Thompson struggled to see the field most of the year but he and Jones both contributed on defense, along with Anudike-Uzomah, in Week 18 as veterans rested for the playoffs. Coburn played one game with Kansas City before being waived and then joining Tennessee late in the season.
Round 1
- (No. 7) Tyree Wilson, DE | 17 games/0 starts
Round 2
- (35) Michael Mayer, TE | 14 games/12 starts
Round 3
- (70) Byron Young, DT | 6 games/0 starts
- (100) Tre Tucker, WR | 16 games/1 start
Round 4
- (104) Jakorian Bennett, CB | 14 games/4 starts
- (135) Aidan O'Connell, QB | 11 games/10 starts
Round 5
- (170) Chris Smith II, S | 12 games/0 starts
Round 6
- (203) Amari Burney, LB | 7 games/1 start
Round 7
- (231) Nesta Jade Silvera, DT | 2 games/0 starts
Wilson did not start any games as a rookie but flashed the power and athleticism to be a force on the edge in time. His 3.5 sacks only tell part of the story, as he lined up inside and outside to use his length and strength.
Day 2 picks Mayer (27-304-11.3, two TDs) and Tucker (19-331-17.4, two TDs) stepped in to contribute as rookies. There's reason to believe they'll be a big part of the passing game in 2024 and beyond, with Mayer a solid move-the-chains tight end and Tucker looking explosive in the slot. Young saw snaps in six of the first seven games but failed to earn playing time the rest of the year.
O'Connell stepped into a tough situation as a rookie, starting 10 games for a team that fired its head coach and general manager at midseason. He threw eight TDs and no interceptions over the final month of the season, showing the skills to compete for the starting job in 2024 and at least be a longtime backup in the league.
Bennett's rookie season went the opposite direction, as he started the first four games but was forced into spot duty after the first month due to injuries and inconsistent play. Burney got a chance to start in the middle of the year due to injuries in the linebacker group but finished the year on special teams with Smith.
Round 1
- (No. 21) Quentin Johnston, WR | 17 games/10 starts
Round 2
- (54) Tuli Tuipulotu, OLB | 17 games/11 starts
Round 3
- (85) Daiyan Henley, LB | 15 games/0 starts
Round 4
- (125) Derius Davis, WR | 17 games/2 starts
Round 5
- (156) Jordan McFadden, OL | 12 games/2 starts
Round 6
- (200) Scott Matlock, DL | 12 games/0 starts
Round 7
- (239) Max Duggan, QB | 0 games
Notable Free Agent Signees
- Andrew Farmer II, OLB | 8 games/0 starts
- AJ Finley, S | 12 games/0 starts
Former Chargers GM Tom Telesco selected Johnston despite concerns about his hands and consistency entering the draft. He flashed at times but ended up averaging just 11.3 yards per catch and scoring twice despite Keenan Allen and Mike Williams both missing time to injury. There is often a learning curve for rookie receivers, though, so the team will have to hope he takes another step in 2024.
Joey Bosa again missed significant time due to injury, so Tuipulotu's 4.5 sacks and strength against the run were important first-year contributions. He was an underappreciated prospect who showed the potential to be a long-time starter. Henley focused on special teams during his rookie season, as expected, playing behind veterans Eric Kendricks, Kenneth Murray and Nick Niemann.
The diminutive Davis averaged only 4.4 yard per catch but filled the team's need for a strong kick (22 yards per attempt) and punt (16.0 per, one TD) returner. His quickness in that role is impressive, so hopefully he can contribute more on offense in the future. McFadden started the final two games of the year at left guard, giving the team hope he can compete for a spot in the rotation next season. Don't be surprised if Matlock becomes a starter in the next two seasons, looking strong and athletic during his 266 defensive snaps. Duggan bounced between the roster and practice squad throughout the year.
Round 2
- (No. 63) Marvin Mims Jr., WR | 16 games/7 starts
- (67) Drew Sanders, LB | 17 games/4 starts
Round 3
- (83) Riley Moss, CB | 14 games/0 starts
Round 6
- (183) JL Skinner, S | 2 games/0 starts
Round 7
- (257) Alex Forsyth, C | 0 games
Notable Free Agent Signees
- Nate Adkins, TE | 10 games/1 start
- Jaleel McLaughlin, RB | 17 games/3 starts
Two years ago, the Broncos sent three players and five draft picks to Seattle for quarterback Russell Wilson and a fourth-round selection. They parted with last year's first- and second-round picks in the deal, which has brought a very low return on investment based on Wilson’s performance with Denver over the past two seasons.
Mims jumped out to a big start for the Broncos, posting 113 receiving yards and a score against Washington in Week 2. He only bested 50 receiving yards twice over the rest of the season, though, as the team's offense stagnated. A healthy sophomore season could be quite productive for Mims.
Sanders struggled with his tackling early in his rookie season but was better later in the season. The team's remaining picks played very little, with Moss missing time due to injury, Skinner playing one snap on defense the entire season and Forsyth failing to see action. McLaughlin ended up being a nice find as an undrafted free agent, gaining 570 yards from scrimmage.