NFL rookie grades, NFC South: Bijan Robinson flashes for Falcons; Bucs' group shows promise

Though the Falcons' season ended in disappointment, they did receive good contributions from their draft class, primarily from five of their six picks. In spite of some lulls in production and curious usage (he only logged one game with more than 19 carries), Robinson had some wow moments, flashing impressive receiving ability and finishing his rookie season with 1,463 yards from scrimmage (10th most in the NFL). He also only hit one home run (a 71-yard catch-and-run in Week 1) and registered four fumbles (three lost). He hasn't proven -- yet -- that he was worth the eighth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.





Bergeron opened camp with the second team, but when Matt Hennessy was hurt, Bergeron grabbed the job at left guard -- a brand-new position to him -- and never looked back. He started 17 games, showing some rawness in pass protection but performing steadily as a run-blocker. I think he can have a bright future.





Harrison's snap counts increased slightly over the course of the season, and he had all three of his sacks in Weeks 15 and 16, putting up a strong showing against the Colts in the latter matchup. He might be in line for more snaps in 2023, with Calais Campbell headed for free agency.





Phillips didn't make his defensive debut until Week 10, but he went on to total five passes defensed and ended up starting the final five games. Interestingly, Phillips played far more outside than he did in the slot, where many NFL scouts projected him. Depending on what new head coach Raheem Morris decides to do, Phillips could compete for a starting job in 2024.





Like Phillips, Hellams needed some time to crack the rotation. But he started four games and acquitted himself well, often manning the post when Jessie Bates III roamed closer to the line of scrimmage. Hellams has the looks of a solid safety.



