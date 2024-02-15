NFL rookie grades, AFC East: Dalton Kincaid shines for Bills; mixed bag for Dolphins

Round 1

(No. 25) Dalton Kincaid, TE | 16 games/11 starts

Round 2

(59) O'Cyrus Torrence, OG | 16 games/starts

Round 3

(91) Dorian Williams, LB | 17 games/2 starts

Round 5

(150) Justin Shorter, WR | 0 games/starts

Round 7

(230) Nick Broeker, OG | 0 games/starts (3 games w/ HOU)

(252) Alex Austin, DB | 0 games/starts (3 games w/ HOU; 5 w/ NE)





The hope was that Kincaid would give the Bills a strong two-tight end set with Dawson Knox leading the way. He instead took over the top spot with Knox dealing with a wrist injury, finishing second on the team with 73 receptions for 673 yards and two scores, while adding eight catches for 104 yards and a touchdown in the playoffs. The former basketball player proved the move to football (first for the University of San Diego, then the Utah Utes) was as wise as the Bills' decision to trade their fourth-round selection to Jacksonville to grab him in Round 1.





Torrence started every game at right guard, providing the expected strong run blocking but needing to improve his one-on-one pass protection skills to be a long-term answer at the position. Williams' role changed from reserve to starter then back to reserve this season, stepping in as an injury replacement for Matt Milano but losing the job to Tyrel Dodson. He has an NFL future but it's unclear at what level.





None of the Bills' Day 3 picks played for the team this season. Shorter showed promise in the preseason (six catches, 66 yards, one TD) but injured his hamstring and couldn’t crack the lineup in his return from injured reserve in December. Broeker and Austin were both claimed off waivers by Houston in late August, with Broeker playing in three late-season games and Austin three early-season games before being cut again and latching on with the Patriots.