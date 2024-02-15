NFL rookie grades, AFC East: Dalton Kincaid shines for Bills; mixed bag for Dolphins

In a matter of months, the 2024 NFL Draft will usher a new wave of talent into the league. Before we get there, though, Eric Edholm and Chad Reuter are taking a team-by-team look back -- at the rookie class of 2023. Chad examines the AFC East below.
Round 1
- (No. 25) Dalton Kincaid, TE | 16 games/11 starts
Round 2
- (59) O'Cyrus Torrence, OG | 16 games/starts
Round 3
- (91) Dorian Williams, LB | 17 games/2 starts
Round 5
- (150) Justin Shorter, WR | 0 games/starts
Round 7
- (230) Nick Broeker, OG | 0 games/starts (3 games w/ HOU)
- (252) Alex Austin, DB | 0 games/starts (3 games w/ HOU; 5 w/ NE)
The hope was that Kincaid would give the Bills a strong two-tight end set with Dawson Knox leading the way. He instead took over the top spot with Knox dealing with a wrist injury, finishing second on the team with 73 receptions for 673 yards and two scores, while adding eight catches for 104 yards and a touchdown in the playoffs. The former basketball player proved the move to football (first for the University of San Diego, then the Utah Utes) was as wise as the Bills' decision to trade their fourth-round selection to Jacksonville to grab him in Round 1.
Torrence started every game at right guard, providing the expected strong run blocking but needing to improve his one-on-one pass protection skills to be a long-term answer at the position. Williams' role changed from reserve to starter then back to reserve this season, stepping in as an injury replacement for Matt Milano but losing the job to Tyrel Dodson. He has an NFL future but it's unclear at what level.
None of the Bills' Day 3 picks played for the team this season. Shorter showed promise in the preseason (six catches, 66 yards, one TD) but injured his hamstring and couldn’t crack the lineup in his return from injured reserve in December. Broeker and Austin were both claimed off waivers by Houston in late August, with Broeker playing in three late-season games and Austin three early-season games before being cut again and latching on with the Patriots.
Round 1
- (No. 15) Will McDonald IV, DE | 15 games/0 starts
Round 2
- (43) Joe Tippman, OL | 16 games/14 starts
Round 4
- (120) Carter Warren, OL | 8 games/5 starts
Round 5
- (143) Israel Abanikanda, RB | 6 games/0 starts
Round 6
- (184) Zaire Barnes, LB | 4 games/0 starts
- (204) Jarrick Bernard-Converse, CB | 8 games/0 starts
Round 7
- (220) Zack Kuntz, TE | 1 game/0 starts
Notable free-agent signees
- Xavier Gipson, WR | 17 games/3 starts
As expected, McDonald was limited to a designated pass-rush role as a rookie. He gained steam in the second half of the season, earning 2.5 sacks and bringing pressure more regularly in the final five contests. His get-off and bend around the corner will test a lot of blockers over the next few seasons, especially if he continues to get stronger.
Tippman's versatility proved valuable early in his rookie season, playing right guard when the team revamped its line due after left tackle Duane Brown was lost to injury. The rookie moved back to the center spot in Week 6 and finished the season as the unit’s anchor. Warren injured his shoulder in the preseason but returned midway through the year, starting a handful of games at right tackle in the team's rotating starting five.
Abanikanda was cooking in the preseason before sustaining a thigh injury that kept out of the lineup until late in the season. If healthy, he'll be a valuable change-of-pace backup for Breece Hall in 2024. Barnes, Bernard-Converse and Kuntz didn’t contribute until late in the season. UDFA Gipson played an important role as a returner – with the walk-off punt return for a touchdown in Week 1 one of the highlights of the entire Jets’ season – and grew as a receiver in the offense as the season progressed.
Round 2
- (No. 51) Cam Smith, DB | 15 games/0 starts
Round 3
- (84) De'Von Achane, RB | 11 games/4 starts
Round 6
- (197) Elijah Higgins, WR | 0 games/starts (11 games w/ ARI)
Round 7
- (238) Ryan Hayes, OL | 0 games/starts
This Dolphins draft class is a mixed bag with some of their picks bringing in excellent talent but only one rookie contributing. They forfeited their 2023 first-round pick due to violating the integrity of the game policy and traded 2023 first- and third-round picks for Bradley Chubb and Jalen Ramsey, respectively. Chubb signed an extension with the club and has 13.5 sacks and seven forced fumbles (tying for the league lead with six this season) in 24 games in Miami. Ramsey made the Pro Bowl this season but only played 10 games due to a knee injury.
Smith’s rookie season was a bit disappointing as he was mostly limited to special teams despite injuries to Ramsey and Xavien Howard. He also injured his hamstring in Week 15 against the Jets. Head coach Mike McDaniel backed the rookie publicly, but time will tell if Smith can reach his potential. Achane was the saving grace of this class. He finished second on the squad with 800 rush yards and eight rush TDs, while also showing off his receiving skills with 27 receptions for 197 receiving yards and three scores. McDaniel knows exactly how to utilize the Texas A&M football and track star's speed, so expect more explosive production to continue if he can stay healthy.
Miami sent its 2023 fourth-round pick to Kansas City as part of the package for receiver Tyreek Hill and their fifth-round pick to San Francisco for running back Jeff Wilson Jr. The Hill trade has been a boon to the Dolphins offense while Wilson hasn't stayed healthy. Higgins did not make the final roster but grew into a tight end role with the Cardinals, logging 14 catches, 163 yards and a TD in 11 games. Hayes was cut in August and did not see the field after joining the practice squad in September.
Round 1
- (No. 17) Christian Gonzalez, CB | 4 games/4 starts
Round 2
- (46) Keion White, DE | 16 games/4 starts
Round 3
- (76) Marte Mapu, DB | 17 games/1 start
Round 4
- (107) Jake Andrews, OL | 16 games/1 start
- (112) Chad Ryland, K | 17 games/0 starts
- (117) Sidy Sow, OL | 15 games/13 starts
Round 5
- (144) Antonio Mafi, OL | 17 games/5 starts
Round 6
- (187) Kayshon Boutte, WR | 5 games/0 starts
- (192) Bryce Baringer, P | 17 games/0 starts
- (210) Demario Douglas, WR | 14 games/7 starts
- (214) Ameer Speed, CB | 5 games/0 starts (8 games w/ IND)
Round 7
- (245) Isaiah Bolden, CB | 0 games/starts
The Patriots hit on Gonzalez as a mid-first round pick, as he looked every bit like a true No. 1 corner in the first month of the season before a shoulder injury sidelined him. Gonzalez has a bright future because of his athleticism and ball skills.
White only had one sack in 16 games but showed enough strength and agility to project as a long-term starter. Mapu could end up a nice safety/linebacker hybrid in a couple of years, as he played all over the field on defense when given snaps and on special teams as a rookie.
New England overspent on interior offensive linemen early on Day 3, with Sow getting the most playing time as a rookie. Andrews and Mafi may become starters in the future, but the team could have used players at other positions in a roster devoid of depth in many areas. Douglas was a nice find in the sixth round, leading the team in the slot with 28 receptions and 348 receiving yards. Specialists Ryland (converted just 64% of field-goal attempts) and Baringer (40.8 net yards per punt) ranked among the worst in the league in those key categories. Speed was released after five games but joined Indianapolis as primarily a special-teamer.