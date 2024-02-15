 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson: 'I want to be the featured back' in New England

Published: Feb 15, 2024 at 01:54 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

A new era in Foxborough is underway, and Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson has a specific role he'd like to play under head coach Jerod Mayo.

"I want to be the featured back for the Patriots," Stevenson recently told Nicole Yang of the Boston Globe.

Stevenson is coming off a down campaign, which ended on injured reserve due to an ankle injury. In 12 games, the back generated 619 yards on 156 carries with four touchdowns. His yards per carry average sank a yard from 5.0 in 2022 to 4.0 in 2023. In the mess of a New England offense last year, Stevenson was also used less in the passing game, seeing 38 catches for 238 yards with no scores.

Injuries played a role, but Stevenson's lack of usage on third down was surprising after he performed those duties well in 2022 after James White retired.

"I love playing all three downs," Stevenson said. "Playing running back on third down is totally different from first and second down. It's a totally different position. You have to pick up the blitz, run your route, keep the quarterback safe -- there's a lot that goes into it. But when you do it right, it's like an accomplishment."

Related Links

Under Bill Belichick, the Patriots rarely used a workhorse back in recent seasons, preferring to roll with different roles out of the backfield. In Stevenson's three seasons, he split time with Damien Harris, White, and Ezekiel Elliott, among others.

Entering a contract year, Stevenson believes being a featured back would afford him a greater chance to get in a groove.

"The guys I split with -- Damien, Zeke -- they would say the same thing," Stevenson said. "The importance of being in the game and getting a hang of the game, just drive after drive -- not one drive on, one drive off. You can't get hot like that. All running backs know that. You can't really get hot like that."

New offensive coordinator Andy Van Pelt mentioned getting the run game going as he takes over in Foxborough.

"I think running the football in this league wins games, wins championships," Van Pelt said in a video posted to the Patriots' social media account. "We have to do that late in the season."

Stevenson knows he won't be the only back in the room. Elliott is a free agent, but the Pats still have Kevin Harris, JaMycal Hasty and Ke'Shawn Vaughn currently under contract.

"I definitely don't want to be just the only running back," Stevenson said. "I definitely want Kevin to get in. I definitely want things to happen. But I kind of want to take the charge."

With needs at quarterback, receiver, and impending free agents along the offensive line, RB isn't a front-of-mind concern in New England as we hit the offseason. Still, the Patriots could add depth later in the draft to supplement Stevenson and potentially take over if he leaves in free agency in 2025.

Related Content

news

Bears release former Pro Bowlers Eddie Jackson, Cody Whitehair

The Bears on Thursday released OL Cody Whitehair and S Eddie Jackson, two of Chicago's longest-tenured players.
news

Kliff Kingsbury not out to prove himself as new Commanders OC: 'I do this because I enjoy the game'

New Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury was formally introduced on Thursday and the former Cardinals head coach detailed how his NFL return had nothing to do with proving doubters wrong. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Feb. 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

New Falcons OC Zac Robinson: 'All options are on the table' at quarterback

New offensive coordinator Zac Robinson is taking over and the focus remains on how the Falcons will answer that QB quandary in 2024. "All options are on the table," Robinson said Wednesday via ESPN.
news

New Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer 'not trying to reinvent the wheel' in Dallas: 'They've been pretty good'

Former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer happy to be back coaching and happy to be back with Cowboys. 
news

Chiefs OL Trey Smith shares his account of Super Bowl LVIII parade shooting

Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Trey Smith shared his harrowing account of the shooting at the end of Wednesday's Super Bowl LVIII parade during an appearance on "Good Morning America" on Thursday.
news

Niners part ways with defensive coordinator Steve Wilks after one season with team

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announced Wednesday that he had relieved defensive coordinator Steve Wilks of his duties after one year in the position. The announcement is a departure from what Shanahan said the day before, indicating in his postseason press conference that he expected all of his coaches to return.
news

Commanders hiring Lions senior director of player personnel Lance Newmark as assistant GM

The Washington Commanders are hiring Lions senior director of player personnel Lance Newmark as their new assistant general manager and transitioning Martin Mayhew and Marty Hurney to new roles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.
news

NFL teams celebrate Valentine's Day on social media

Love is in the air on Valentine's Day -- and the NFL isn't immune to the charms of the day. Teams around the league took to social media to celebrate the holiday with some of their best player-related puns.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Feb. 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Chiefs sign defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo to extension following Super Bowl LVIII win

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, who became first coordinator with four Super Bowl victories on Sunday, has signed a contract extension with Kansas City, the team announced on Wednesday ahead of its Super Bowl parade.