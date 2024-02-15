Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson: 'I want to be the featured back' in New England

Under Bill Belichick, the Patriots rarely used a workhorse back in recent seasons, preferring to roll with different roles out of the backfield. In Stevenson's three seasons, he split time with Damien Harris, White, and Ezekiel Elliott, among others.

Entering a contract year, Stevenson believes being a featured back would afford him a greater chance to get in a groove.

"The guys I split with -- Damien, Zeke -- they would say the same thing," Stevenson said. "The importance of being in the game and getting a hang of the game, just drive after drive -- not one drive on, one drive off. You can't get hot like that. All running backs know that. You can't really get hot like that."

New offensive coordinator Andy Van Pelt mentioned getting the run game going as he takes over in Foxborough.

"I think running the football in this league wins games, wins championships," Van Pelt said in a video posted to the Patriots' social media account. "We have to do that late in the season."

Stevenson knows he won't be the only back in the room. Elliott is a free agent, but the Pats still have Kevin Harris, JaMycal Hasty and Ke'Shawn Vaughn currently under contract.

"I definitely don't want to be just the only running back," Stevenson said. "I definitely want Kevin to get in. I definitely want things to happen. But I kind of want to take the charge."