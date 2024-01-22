Around the NFL

Panthers hire Dan Morgan as new general manager/president of football operations

Published: Jan 22, 2024 at 05:55 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

A legacy member of the Panthers has ascended to the front office throne in Charlotte.

Carolina has hired Dan Morgan as the team's new president of football operations and general manager on Monday, making the move official via an early evening announcement.

Morgan is intimately familiar with all things Panthers, having joined the club as a first-round selection out of the University of Miami in 2001 and spending seven seasons with the team as a Pro Bowl-caliber linebacker who played a key role on the 2003 NFC championship squad, tallying 18 tackles in Super Bowl XXXVIII. A player personnel-focused career saw him return to the Panthers in 2021 as assistant GM under Scott Fitterer, preceding his Monday promotion to the top job.

Related Links

"Dan has a thorough knowledge of our football personnel and a clear vision to take us where we all want to go," Panthers owner David Tepper said, via a statement released by the team Monday. "We know he will attack this opportunity with the same intensity he did as a Panthers player."

Monday's decision was not a simple elevation of a franchise hero with the goal of winning headlines. Morgan has worked in the personnel side of the NFL since 2010, when he joined the Seattle Seahawks as a scouting intern, and quickly rose to the role of assistant director of pro personnel, a role he fulfilled through 2014 before being promoted again to director of pro personnel. He left Seattle in 2018 to head east to Buffalo, working under GM Brandon Beane as director of player personnel before returning to Charlotte in 2021.

His latest elevation comes as part of a front office restructuring initiated by Tepper, whose frustration with Carolina's lack of improvement saw him fire coach Frank Reich during the 2023 season and part with Fitterer at the conclusion of the campaign. With this hire, Tepper is aiming to place Morgan -- who has already been involved in multiple head coach interviews with the Panthers in 2024 and has cultivated plenty of goodwill with the remaining scouting personnel in Charlotte -- in a position in which he can rely on his past as a player to connect with the members of the Panthers roster and build Carolina into a respectable club fitting of the reputation he's established in his own career.

Carolina's reputation certainly could use some rehabilitation. The Panthers have been a directionless club in the last few years, floating through the Matt Rhule era before faceplanting under Reich. If ever there were a time to right the ship, it's now, and Morgan is the captain selected to lead the turnaround.

Morgan's promotion marks the third internal promotion of this hiring cycle, joining the likes of new Patriots coach Jerod Mayo and Raiders coach Antonio Pierce as existing employees moved into permanent and prominent roles. Though his reputation as a beloved member of a past Panthers era will earn him an initial boost, ultimately, he'll be judged by the work he accomplishes, and how the Panthers perform in the next few years ahead.

Such a process begins with selecting a coach capable of getting quarterback Bryce Young back on track in his development -- and it's far from the only item on a long checklist that was officially given to Morgan on Monday.

Related Content

news

QB Josh Allen not concerned with Bills' title window: 'I believe in what we've got going on here' 

After the Bills fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs for a third time Sunday, Buffalo's title window again became a topic of conversation, but Josh Allen thinks it's irrelevant. "I believe in what we've got going on here and the people that are in charge," Allen said. 
news

Niners' Kyle Shanahan: Team should know more about Deebo Samuel's availability for NFC title game later in week

49ers WR Deebo Samuel underwent imaging that showed no fracture to his injured shoulder, but it won't be until at least Wednesday when San Francisco will have a better idea of the wideout's potential availability for Sunday's NFC Championship Game.
news

Browns general manager Andrew Berry would 'absolutely love' to have Joe Flacco back in 2024

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry was up front on whether he wanted to keep Joe Flacco on the roster while reflecting on the season. "We'd absolutely love to have Joe back, he's a good quarterback," Berry said
news

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni scheduled to meet with Philadelphia media on Wednesday

Nick Sirianni's future with the Philadelphia Eagles appears to be secure. Sirianni is scheduled to meet with the Philly media on Wednesday -- alongside general manager Howie Roseman -- a sign that he will be back as head coach for the 2024 season.
news

Jaguars hiring ex-Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen for same role in Duval

The Jacksonville Jaguars are hiring former Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen to run their defense, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Jan. 22

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Lions signing veteran TE Zach Ertz to practice squad

The Detroit Lions are signing three-time Pro Bowler Zach Ertz to the practice squad with a chance to be elevated for the NFC Championship Game, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday. 
news

Mike Evans enters free agency hoping to remain with Buccaneers: 'I would love to be back'

Mike Evans is set to be on of the top free agents in 2024, but the Buccaneers' all-time leading wide receiver is hoping to remain in Tampa Bay.
news

Sean McDermott on Bills' latest postseason loss to Chiefs: 'We were within a whisker of tying that game'

After losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round, Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott says he takes "full responsibility" for the team's result.
news

Bears to hire Shane Waldron as new offensive coordinator

The Chicago Bears are working towards a deal to hire Shane Waldron as their new offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Monday, per sources. 
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes relished first road playoff win of career: 'It's you versus everybody'

The Chiefs' two-time Most Valuable Player earned his first-ever true postseason road win, 27-24, over the Buffalo Bills, throwing for 215 yards, two touchdowns and a 131.6 passer rating on 17-of-23 passing.