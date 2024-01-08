Around the NFL

Panthers fire GM Scott Fitterer after three seasons

Published: Jan 08, 2024 at 08:27 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Carolina Panthers will have a complete reboot in 2024.

The club fired general manager Scott Fitterer on Monday after three seasons, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources informed of the situation.

The team has since announced the news.

"As we move forward with the new direction for our franchise, I have made the decision that Scott Fitterer will no longer serve as our general manager," Panthers owner David Tepper said in a statement. "I appreciate Scott's efforts and wish the best for him and his family."

In three seasons under Fitterer's leadership, the Panthers went 14-37, including 2023's dismal 2-15 output. The GM joined Carolina after 20 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks organization.

The Panthers previously fired head coach Frank Reich after 11 games. Given Carolina's struggles and apparent roster shortcomings, it comes as little surprise that Tepper would completely start over.

Fitterer has swung and missed numerous times in his three seasons in charge of roster building, particularly in the draft. The jury is still out on Bryce Young and the 2023 class, but 2022 No. 6 overall pick Ikem Ekwonu has struggled badly at left tackle, former third-round QB Matt Corral isn't even on the team, and Fitterer couldn't unearth any skill-position playmakers and few down-the-depth picks panned out. Jaycee Horn, a 2021 first-rounder, is a good player when he's on the field but has played just 22 games over three seasons, including six in 2023.

A complete redo makes the most sense in Carolina and should heighten the odds that Tepper can snag his top head-coaching candidate.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Jan. 8

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Commanders hiring ex-NBA executive, architect of Warriors dynasty, Bob Myers, ex-Vikings GM Chris Spielman

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that the Commanders have hired former two-time NBA Executive of the Year Bob Myers to help run the franchise. The club also added former longtime Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman.
news

Trevor Lawrence on Jaguars' 2023 collapse: 'You should feel sick'

The 2022 Jacksonville Jaguars were defined by the comeback, closing the season with five straight wins to win the division and an epic storm-from-behind victory over the Chargers in the postseason. The 2023 Jags flipped the script, collapsing in every fashion down the stretch, being eliminated Sunday with their loss to the Titans.
news

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick says its 'way too early' for decision on future: 'I'm under contract'

Bill Belichick told reporters Monday following the Patriots' 17-3 season-ending loss to the New York Jets that evaluations about all futures in Foxborough are ongoing.
news

Commanders fire head coach Ron Rivera following 4-13 season 

The Commanders fired head coach Ron Rivera on Monday following Washington's 38-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys to close out the regular season at 4-13.
news

Falcons fire Arthur Smith as head coach after three seasons

The Falcons fired Arthur Smith late Sunday night after missing the postseason for the sixth consecutive season -- the third under Smith.
news

Bills defeat Dolphins to win fourth straight AFC East title, claim No. 2 seed

The Buffalo Bills won their fourth consecutive AFC East title and claimed the conference's No. 2 seed on the strength of their 21-14 victory over the Miami Dolphins.
news

Super Wild Card Weekend schedule revealed

The NFL announced on Sunday night the upcoming schedule for Super Wild Card Weekend. 
news

Commanders secure No. 2 overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft with loss to Cowboys

The Washington Commanders will hold the No. 2 pick in this April's draft after Sunday's loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Cowboys win second NFC East title in three seasons with win over Commanders

The Dallas Cowboys won their second NFC East title in three seasons after their win Sunday over the Washington Commanders. 
news

Packers return to playoffs with 10th straight win over rival Bears

The Green Bay Packers clinched a playoff berth following their 10th straight win over the Chicago Bears.