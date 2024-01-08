Panthers fire GM Scott Fitterer after three seasons

Fitterer has swung and missed numerous times in his three seasons in charge of roster building, particularly in the draft. The jury is still out on Bryce Young and the 2023 class, but 2022 No. 6 overall pick Ikem Ekwonu has struggled badly at left tackle, former third-round QB Matt Corral isn't even on the team, and Fitterer couldn't unearth any skill-position playmakers and few down-the-depth picks panned out. Jaycee Horn, a 2021 first-rounder, is a good player when he's on the field but has played just 22 games over three seasons, including six in 2023.