Panthers fire GM Scott Fitterer after three seasons

The Carolina Panthers will have a complete reboot in 2024.
The club fired general manager Scott Fitterer on Monday after three seasons, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources informed of the situation.
The team has since announced the news.
"As we move forward with the new direction for our franchise, I have made the decision that Scott Fitterer will no longer serve as our general manager," Panthers owner David Tepper said in a statement. "I appreciate Scott's efforts and wish the best for him and his family."
In three seasons under Fitterer's leadership, the Panthers went 14-37, including 2023's dismal 2-15 output. The GM joined Carolina after 20 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks organization.
The Panthers previously fired head coach Frank Reich after 11 games. Given Carolina's struggles and apparent roster shortcomings, it comes as little surprise that Tepper would completely start over.
Fitterer has swung and missed numerous times in his three seasons in charge of roster building, particularly in the draft. The jury is still out on Bryce Young and the 2023 class, but 2022 No. 6 overall pick Ikem Ekwonu has struggled badly at left tackle, former third-round QB Matt Corral isn't even on the team, and Fitterer couldn't unearth any skill-position playmakers and few down-the-depth picks panned out. Jaycee Horn, a 2021 first-rounder, is a good player when he's on the field but has played just 22 games over three seasons, including six in 2023.
A complete redo makes the most sense in Carolina and should heighten the odds that Tepper can snag his top head-coaching candidate.