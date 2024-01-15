Russell Wilson landing spots: Ranking six potential team fits for nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback

The Steelers have a crowded quarterback room right now, with Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph in tow. But I suspect Mike Tomlin is not over the moon about any of these options. Pittsburgh would be in a much different situation right now if he were. Tomlin wouldn’t start Rudolph -- who got on a hot streak, but also served as the third-stringer until late in the season and is the only one of the three set to enter free agency this offseason -- over a healthy Pickett if he were happy with his QB1, that’s for sure.





The Steelers have become a vertical passing team since Mike Sullivan took over as offensive play-caller. It's a system in which Rudolph has thrived; consider the deep shot he lofted to George Pickens on a 66-yard score in Week 16. This system would fit Wilson like a glove. Not only can he push the ball vertically, but he can also be the general for a team that is run-centric and has a good defense. It'd be Seattle all over again!





Wilson would need to compete with Pickett (a former first-round pick who, Tomlin says, is still the starter) for the No. 1 job, but I believe that kind of competition would get the most out of him.