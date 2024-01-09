Titans fire head coach Mike Vrabel after six seasons

Rumblings of a potential exit began to surface toward the end of the 2023 regular season. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported ahead of Week 18 that a frustrated Vrabel would meet with Titans brass following the end of the season to discuss a potential path forward.

That path forward evidently does not include Vrabel returning for a seventh season.

"As the NFL continues to innovate and evolve, I believe the teams best positioned for sustained success will be those who empower an aligned and collaborative team across all football functions," Adams Struck said in a statement on Tuesday. "Last year, we began a shift in our approach to football leadership and made several changes to our personnel to advance that plan. As I continued to assess the state of our team, I arrived at the conclusion that the team would also benefit from the fresh approach and perspective of a new coaching staff.

"I believe the Tennessee Titans can and will be a premier National Football League franchise. It's what our fans deserve, and there will be hard decisions along the way. My decision today is not only a reflection of my disappointment in our past two seasons, but also my recognition that further changes are necessary to fully achieve our vision.