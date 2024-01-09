Around the NFL

Titans fire head coach Mike Vrabel after six seasons

Published: Jan 09, 2024 at 12:40 PM
Eric Edholm

In a surprise, the Tennessee Titans have fired head coach Mike Vrabel, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.

Vrabel coached the Titans for the past six seasons, leading the Titans to a 54-45 record (.545 win percentage) and two playoff victories. The team later announced the news.

"Earlier today, I spoke with Mike Vrabel and told him about my decision to make a change at head coach," owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement on Tuesday. "As I told Coach Vrabel, this decision was as difficult as any I've made as Controlling Owner. I appreciate Mike's contributions to the Tennessee Titans both on and off the field. Anyone who has ever met him knows how passionate and genuine he is, and he's been a strong supporter of the Nashville community. We wish Mike, Jen, and the Vrabel family nothing but the best in the future."

The past two seasons likely sealed Vrabel's fate. After a 41-23 mark in his first four combined seasons, reaching the AFC Championship Game in the 2019 season, the Titans have missed the playoffs the past two seasons with records of 7-10 and 6-11.

The Titans also haven't won a postseason game since they advanced to the 2019 AFC title game when they ultimately lost to the Chiefs. Tennessee lost to the Ravens in the 2020 wild-card round and were beaten in the divisional round of the 2021 playoffs, being upset at home by the Cincinnati Bengals despite winning the AFC's top postseason seed.

Quarterback trouble sunk Vrabel's past two seasons. The Titans started the 2022 season with a 7-3 record but fell out of the playoff race after losing seven straight, seeing the Jaguars steal the AFC South crown as Ryan Tannehill was injured and the other Titans quarterbacks struggled.

Tannehill returned in 2023 but threw only two TD passes in his first six starts and was injured again. His replacement, rookie Will Levis, showed some flashes, including a four-TD debut in a win over the Falcons. However, he threw only four TDs passes in his next eight starts and the Titans went 3-6 with the rookie starting.

Rumblings of a potential exit began to surface toward the end of the 2023 regular season. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported ahead of Week 18 that a frustrated Vrabel would meet with Titans brass following the end of the season to discuss a potential path forward.

That path forward evidently does not include Vrabel returning for a seventh season.

"As the NFL continues to innovate and evolve, I believe the teams best positioned for sustained success will be those who empower an aligned and collaborative team across all football functions," Adams Struck said in a statement on Tuesday. "Last year, we began a shift in our approach to football leadership and made several changes to our personnel to advance that plan. As I continued to assess the state of our team, I arrived at the conclusion that the team would also benefit from the fresh approach and perspective of a new coaching staff.

"I believe the Tennessee Titans can and will be a premier National Football League franchise. It's what our fans deserve, and there will be hard decisions along the way. My decision today is not only a reflection of my disappointment in our past two seasons, but also my recognition that further changes are necessary to fully achieve our vision.

"I will never shy away from acknowledging that I have unapologetically high expectations for the football team and every aspect of the Titans organization. Our vision is not simply to produce more wins than losses, it is to regularly compete for championships. While this season was disappointing, I see early signs of progress taking shape. Last year we added a promising young quarterback and several other talented players to our roster. With a coaching search, enviable cap space, and top-10 draft position, this offseason is as important as any in our history. I'm excited for the weeks and months ahead. We will meet the moment."

