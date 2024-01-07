Frustrated HC Mike Vrabel, Titans brass to discuss future this week

Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk has not commented recently on the status of Vrabel, who is widely regarded as one of the NFL's top coaches. He signed a contract extension before the 2022 season that sources say runs through 2025 with a team option for 2026, and there's no reason to believe Strunk would simply let him out. Coach trades are also difficult to navigate.

If Vrabel did become available, though, league sources expect there would be a robust market. Among other teams, the Patriots -- who inducted Vrabel into their Hall of Fame in October and ignited speculation when Vrabel was spotted watching the game from owner Robert Kraft's suite while Tennessee had its bye -- potentially could have an opening soon and would be a logical landing spot.

Tennessee hired Carthon a year ago over in-house candidate Ryan Cowden, whom league sources believed to be Vrabel's preferred candidate. Former NFL executive Michael Lombardi, who worked for the Patriots and has close ties to Vrabel mentor Bill Belichick, said recently on his podcast that there are "real issues" between Vrabel and the front office, adding: "They wanna keep Vrabel, but I think Vrabel's not happy with the setup that he has."

Asked this past week about that and other speculation, Vrabel said: "If we believed everything that was on social media, it'd be Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny and there's no tooth fairy, you know that. So I really have never responded to any of those. And we're not going to start now."