Ranking the top five rookie classes of the 2023 NFL season: Lions edge out Texans for the No. 1 spot

It is not a coincidence the Lions have become legitimate title contenders, given the influx of talent under third-year general manager Brad Holmes' watch, with young playmakers excelling as key contributors on both sides of the ball.





Offensively, running back Jahmyr Gibbs (Round 1, No. 12 overall) and tight end Sam LaPorta (Round 2, No. 34) have flourished as designated playmakers in a lineup loaded with splash-play artists. Though Detroit's veterans typically lead the charge (SEE: QB Jared Goff, RB David Montgomery and WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, not to mention a fabulous offensive line), the team's rookies have added pizzazz to the unit with their dynamic abilities. Whether via Gibbs squirting through holes on off-tackle runs or LaPorta snagging passes between the hashes, the Lions have upgraded their offense with first-year contributors manning key roles.





Defensively, Detroit has closed the gap on its competitors with linebacker Jack Campbell (Round 1, No. 18) and defensive back Brian Branch (Round 2, No. 45) in the starting lineup. Branch, in particular, has shined as the Lions' nickel corner, exhibiting outstanding instincts, awareness and ball skills while playing in the slot. With the 22-year-old Alabama product playing well beyond his years, the Lions have been able to thrive utilizing "eyes" coverage tactics to create more turnovers.





With Detroit getting impact production from rookies on each side of the ball, Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell deserve credit for an effective draft-and-develop strategy that has keyed the rise of a long-suffering franchise.