NFL Week 18 bold predictions: Justin Fields artfully ends Packers' season; Bills blow out Dolphins AGAIN

After recording 15 games of 100 rushing yards in his first three years, Jonathan Taylor has yet to hit the mark this season. JT eclipsed 140 rushing yards in each of his last three games versus the Texans (twice in 2021 and Week 1 of 2022; he missed this season's first matchup with Houston) and is set up for another big performance Saturday against the Colts’ division rivals. Indianapolis has a significant advantage in the trenches, especially with Houston's defensive line being banged up. Taylor has seen great volume with consistent production at home in 2023 and is ready to break 100 yards to begin 2024.