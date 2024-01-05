NFL Week 18 bold predictions: Justin Fields artfully ends Packers' season; Bills blow out Dolphins AGAIN

Throughout the 2023 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 18 schedule).
Just like last year, the Packers are on the cusp of a playoff berth heading into Week 18. And just like last year, Green Bay will lose at the hands of a division rival. The Bears finish the season strong with three straight wins, thanks to a monster outing from Justin Fields. He might not hear his name chanted as he walks off Lambeau Field on Sunday, but he’ll have solidified himself as the future in Chicago after running for 150 yards and throwing for 300.
The Bills blew out the Dolphins, 48-20, in their first meeting back in Week 4. The Dolphins are fresh off being absolutely obliterated by the Ravens -- and with the AFC East title on the line on Sunday, they won't be able to rebound. For the second time this season, Buffalo destroys Miami, winning by at least 25 points to take the division.
Jacksonville’s defense pitched a shutout last week in a 26-0 win over Carolina -- the team’s first blanking since Week 2 of last season, when the Jaguars defeated the Colts, 24-0. With the division title and a spot in the postseason on the line, Mike Caldwell’s unit shows up again and doesn't allow the Titans to score a single point.
C.J. Stroud returned last week and got his feet wet. Now, in a must-win spot at Indianapolis on Saturday night, Stroud reminds everyone who the breakout QB star of the season is by throwing for 300 yards and three scores as the Texans beat the Colts to clinch a playoff berth.
After recording 15 games of 100 rushing yards in his first three years, Jonathan Taylor has yet to hit the mark this season. JT eclipsed 140 rushing yards in each of his last three games versus the Texans (twice in 2021 and Week 1 of 2022; he missed this season's first matchup with Houston) and is set up for another big performance Saturday against the Colts’ division rivals. Indianapolis has a significant advantage in the trenches, especially with Houston's defensive line being banged up. Taylor has seen great volume with consistent production at home in 2023 and is ready to break 100 yards to begin 2024.
Last year, the Lions beat the Packers to keep them out of the playoffs. This year, Green Bay’s archrivals from Chicago will do the deed. With Justin Fields playing well, the Bears will squeak out a win for a fifth victory in their final six games. Couple that a few other outcomes from around the league, and Titletown will sit silent for another postseason.
Josh Allen faces the Dolphins twice a year. In the five prior instances of their second meeting of the season, Allen is 5-0 with 19 total touchdowns. This Sunday night, a Bills win would secure the No. 2 seed in the AFC ... while a loss could mean Buffalo misses the postseason altogether. Allen will step up once again, with six total touchdowns (four by air, two by ground) in a critical road win to pave Buffalo's playoff path.
Full NFL Week 18 schedule
Saturday, January 6
- Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens (4:30 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+/ESPN Deportes)
- Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts (8:15 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+/ESPN Deportes)
Sunday, January 7
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- New York Jets at New England Patriots (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers (4:25 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers (4:25 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants (4:25 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins (8:20 p.m. ET on NBC/Universo/NFL+)