Bold Predictions

NFL Week 18 bold predictions: Justin Fields artfully ends Packers' season; Bills blow out Dolphins AGAIN

Published: Jan 05, 2024 at 12:06 PM

Throughout the 2023 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 18 schedule).

Headshot_Author_Maurice_Jones-Drew_1400x1000
Maurice Jones-Drew

Just like last year, the Packers are on the cusp of a playoff berth heading into Week 18. And just like last year, Green Bay will lose at the hands of a division rival. The Bears finish the season strong with three straight wins, thanks to a monster outing from Justin Fields. He might not hear his name chanted as he walks off Lambeau Field on Sunday, but he’ll have solidified himself as the future in Chicago after running for 150 yards and throwing for 300. 

Related Links

NFLN_Talent_Headshots_1400x1000_Marc_Ross
Marc Ross

The Bills blew out the Dolphins, 48-20, in their first meeting back in Week 4. The Dolphins are fresh off being absolutely obliterated by the Ravens -- and with the AFC East title on the line on Sunday, they won't be able to rebound. For the second time this season, Buffalo destroys Miami, winning by at least 25 points to take the division.

Headshot_Author_DAVID_CARR_1400x1000
David Carr

Jacksonville’s defense pitched a shutout last week in a 26-0 win over Carolina -- the team’s first blanking since Week 2 of last season, when the Jaguars defeated the Colts, 24-0. With the division title and a spot in the postseason on the line, Mike Caldwell’s unit shows up again and doesn't allow the Titans to score a single point.

Michael_Florio_1400x1000
Michael F. Florio

C.J. Stroud returned last week and got his feet wet. Now, in a must-win spot at Indianapolis on Saturday night, Stroud reminds everyone who the breakout QB star of the season is by throwing for 300 yards and three scores as the Texans beat the Colts to clinch a playoff berth

Joel_Smyth_1400x1000
Joel Smyth

After recording 15 games of 100 rushing yards in his first three years, Jonathan Taylor has yet to hit the mark this season. JT eclipsed 140 rushing yards in each of his last three games versus the Texans (twice in 2021 and Week 1 of 2022; he missed this season's first matchup with Houston) and is set up for another big performance Saturday against the Colts’ division rivals. Indianapolis has a significant advantage in the trenches, especially with Houston's defensive line being banged up. Taylor has seen great volume with consistent production at home in 2023 and is ready to break 100 yards to begin 2024. 

Please enable Javascript to view this content
Marcus_Grant-_1400x1000
Marcas Grant

Last year, the Lions beat the Packers to keep them out of the playoffs. This year, Green Bay’s archrivals from Chicago will do the deed. With Justin Fields playing well, the Bears will squeak out a win for a fifth victory in their final six games. Couple that a few other outcomes from around the league, and Titletown will sit silent for another postseason.

image002
Matt Okada

Josh Allen faces the Dolphins twice a year. In the five prior instances of their second meeting of the season, Allen is 5-0 with 19 total touchdowns. This Sunday night, a Bills win would secure the No. 2 seed in the AFC ... while a loss could mean Buffalo misses the postseason altogether. Allen will step up once again, with six total touchdowns (four by air, two by ground) in a critical road win to pave Buffalo's playoff path.

Full NFL Week 18 schedule

Saturday, January 6

Sunday, January 7

Related Content

news

NFL Week 17 bold predictions: Bengals upset Chiefs; George Pickens has encore performance

Can the Bengals pull off an upset over the reeling Chiefs? Which AFC North receiver has a career day? Our analysts provide bold predictions for Week 17 of the 2023 season.
news

NFL Week 16 bold predictions: Lamar Jackson leapfrogs Brock Purdy in MVP race with BIG day

Will Lamar Jackson gain an edge in the MVP race by dazzling against the 49ers? How will Sam LaPorta follow his record-setting performance from last week? Our analysts provide bold predictions for Week 16 of the 2023 season.
news

NFL Week 15 bold predictions: Bills' D steps up in win over Cowboys; Steelers score season high

Can the Bills pull off another win to boost their playoff hopes? Will the Steelers have their best offensive outing of the year? Our analysts provide bold predictions for Week 15 of the 2023 season.
news

NFL Week 14 bold predictions: Matthew Stafford-led Rams upset Ravens; Dak Prescott COOKS Eagles

Can Matthew Stafford and the Rams continue their win streak in Baltimore? Which Cowboys franchise record will Dak Prescott set in a massive showdown with the Eagles? Our analysts provide bold predictions for Week 14 of the 2023 season.
news

NFL Week 13 bold predictions: Jordan Love defeats Patrick Mahomes; 20 catches for Alvin Kamara?!

Can Jordan Love make his biggest statement yet against Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs? Is one player about to rack up 20 catches on Sunday?! Our analysts provide bold predictions for Week 13 of the 2023 season.
news

NFL Week 12 bold predictions: Bryce Young's career day lifts Panthers to second win

What will Bryce Young' career day look like in Carolina's second win of the season? Will we see a vintage Odell Beckham Jr. performance against the Chargers? Our analysts provide bold predictions for Week 12 of the 2023 season.
news

NFL Week 11 bold predictions: Kyler Murray and C.J. Stroud provide thriller; Tony Pollard scores THRICE!

Which overlooked game will provide a non-stop thrill ride? Which slumping running back will score not once, not twice, but THRICE? Our analysts provide bold predictions for Week 11 of the 2023 season.
news

NFL Week 10 bold predictions: C.J. Stroud beats Bengals; Josh Dobbs and Derek Carr wage shootout

Will C.J. Stroud provide an encore performance in Cincinnati? Are we on the verge of a breakout game from Bijan Robinson? Which two quarterbacks will produce an EPIC shootout? Our analysts provide bold predictions for Week 10 of the 2023 season.
news

NFL Week 9 bold predictions: Davante Adams thrives after Raiders restart; Zach Wilson > Justin Herbert

Will significant changes in Las Vegas help Raiders star Davante Adams catch fire? Could Zach Wilson and the Jets get the best of Justin Herbert's Chargers? Our analysts provide bold predictions for Week 9 of the 2023 season.
news

NFL Week 8 bold predictions: Bryce Young logs first pro win, while Joe Burrow shreds San Francisco

Can No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young earn his first pro win in a showdown with No. 2 pick C.J. Stroud? How many ways can Taysom Hill score? Will Joe Burrow shred San Francisco? NFL Network analysts provide bold predictions for Week 8 of the 2023 season.
news

NFL Week 7 bold predictions: Lamar Jackson shreds Lions; Vikings stun 49ers; rookie receiver breaks out

Will Lamar Jackson enjoy a career day against a stout Lions defense? Which rookie wideout is poised for a breakout game? Can Minnesota upset San Francisco? NFL Network analysts provide bold predictions for Week 7 of the 2023 season.