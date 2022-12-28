Who'll win Super Bowl LVII? Ranking nine most likely NFL champions as 2022 regular season winds down

If the preseason prediction ain't broke, don't fix it.





Currently holding the top seed in the superior AFC, Buffalo is the best team in the NFL. It all starts, of course, with Josh Allen, a true megastar quarterback who carries the Bills with his arm, legs and leadership. Yes, he threw two interceptions in Saturday's 35-13 win at Chicago, but he also accounted for three scores, passing Dan Marino for the most total touchdowns (174) in a player's first five seasons in the Super Bowl era. The most surprising part of the Bills' AFC East-clinching beatdown of the Bears: Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs had his least-productive game of the season, catching just two passes for 26 yards. Buffalo's ability to still log a 22-point road victory is a testament to surrounding weapons like Devin Singletary, James Cook, Gabe Davis and Dawson Knox, all of whom hit paydirt on Christmas Eve.





Defensively, even sans Von Miller, the Bills are strong, deep and reliable. Bears QB Justin Fields became just the third quarterback to reach 1,000 rushing yards in a season in Week 15. In Week 16 against Buffalo, Fields totaled just 11 yards on the ground, snapping an eight-game streak of at least 60 rushing yards. On the season, Sean McDermott and Leslie Frazier's D is giving up just 17.5 points per game, only trailing San Francisco in that figure league-wide.





Home-field advantage would be huge, given the Bills' spectacular fans and Buffalo's inclement weather. I think the Bills do indeed lock up the No. 1 seed -- gaining the coveted playoff bye -- with a win at Cincinnati on Monday night and a home victory over New England in Week 18.