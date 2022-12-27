The First Read, Week 17: Four things that will be decided this week; updated MVP rankings

AFC GENERAL MANAGER: "Yes, if you're going to run your offense through them. They're both three-down backs who can control game tempo and play in all types of situations. In Saquon's case, you're talking about a home-run hitter who can create big plays without a coach having to get overly creative in dialing something up. I know they've both had injury problems, so that comes down to how you structure the deal. You at least get to the (negotiating) table, but you have a hard line because of their history of not always being available, especially if so much of your offense is going to run through them. You look at backs like Jonathan Taylor or Derrick Henry, and you can see that players like that can carry an offense. The thing about investing big money in a running back is that it tends to result in higher investments and costs in the defense. It's tougher to sustain that style of play and rebuild the foundation if a new regime comes in and wants to pivot away from that. But a scheme that has a good quarterback and is aided by a back who has high-end skills as a runner or receiver balances out the load and makes you more unpredictable. You can't ignore what an elite back can still do in this league. They're still game-changers."