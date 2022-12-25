2022 NFL season, Week 16: What We Learned from Sunday tripleheader 

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's action in Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:
Sunday tripleheader
- Green Bay Packers 26, Miami Dolphins 20
The Green Bay Packers kept their postseason hopes alive with a 26-20 win over the Miami Dolphins on Christmas Day. The Packers intercepted Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on three consecutive possessions to secure the victory, while Aaron Rodgers completed 24 of 38 passes for 238 yards and a touchdown to secure enough points for a season-saving win.
