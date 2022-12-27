What We Learned

2022 NFL season, Week 16: What We Learned from Chargers' win over Colts on Monday night

Published: Dec 26, 2022 at 11:03 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
2022 · 9-6-0
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
2022 · 4-10-1

FULL BOX SCORE



  1. Chargers go on the road and get the job done. It wasn't exactly pretty and it didn't include a bunch of Justin Herbert touchdown passes, but that doesn't matter. Los Angeles boarded a flight to Indianapolis, hit the field at Lucas Oil Stadium and took care of business. The Chargers outgained the Colts, 314-173, converted 8 of 18 third downs (and held the Colts to 0-10 on third down), forced three turnovers and trusted Austin Ekeler to punch it in twice, accounting for 12 of the team's 20 points. There were moments of exciting creativity, like the flea-flicker that nearly ended in a highlight-reel touchdown for Keenan Allen, but overall, it wasn't a game that will be featured prominently in the team's yearbook reel. That's fine. The Chargers didn't need to be heroes Monday night. They just needed to be professionals, and they did their job.
  2. There's no light at the end of the Colts' tunnel. Indianapolis can change coaches and quarterbacks all it wants, but the story has remained the same for the majority of 2022. The Colts struggle to move the ball, don't capitalize on most opportunities presented to them, and make too many mistakes to win football games. They're not 4-10-1 by accident -- it's who they are. Jeff Saturday's first win as a coach feels like it happened ages ago, and there's little reason to believe he'll notch another one before his interim audition ends. Nick Foles' first start with the team went about as poorly as one could expect from a player who spent most of the season as the third-string signal-caller. He tossed three interceptions and finished with a passer rating of 31.9. At one point Monday night, ESPN's Troy Aikman wondered aloud if the Colts would consider going to Sam Ehlinger -- you know, the quarterback who got just two starts in 2022 before his head coach was fired -- because it was so obvious Indianapolis didn't stand much of a chance with its current approach. There's no better answer except to accept the offseason arrives in just a couple of weeks. And once the Colts get there, they'll have plenty of work ahead of them.

Around the NFL will have more shortly from Nick Shook.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL season, Week 16: What We Learned from Sunday tripleheader

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's action in Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 16: What We Learned from Saturday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Saturday's Week 16 action.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 16: What We Learned from Jaguars' win over Jets on Thursday night

Trevor Lawrence and Co. found success on both sides of the field, as the Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 15: What We Learned from Packers' win over Rams on Monday night

Spurred by a pair of AJ Dillon touchdowns, the Packers bested the Rams on Monday Night Football, keeping their faint playoff hopes alive while eliminating the defending Super Bowl champions.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 15: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 15 action.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 15: What We Learned from Saturday tripleheader on NFL Network

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from all of Saturday's action in Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 15: What We Learned from 49ers' win over Seahawks on Thursday night

Nick Bosa and Co. paved the way for the 49ers' division-clinching victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 14: What We Learned from Patriots' win over Cardinals on Monday night

The Patriots, keyed by their defense, ran off 20 straight points to pull away for a 27-13 victory over the Cardinals on Monday Night Football.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 14: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 14 action.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 14: What We Learned from Rams' win over Raiders on Thursday night

Having been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday, Baker Mayfield rallied his new squad past the Las Vegas Raiders on "Thursday Night Football" for a 17-16 victory in near-miraculous fashion.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 13: What We Learned from Buccaneers' win over Saints on Monday night

Vintage Tom Brady found his way and led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a furious fourth-quarter comeback to defeat Andy Dalton and the New Orleans Saints on "Monday Night Football."

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE