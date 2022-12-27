2022 NFL season, Week 16: What We Learned from Chargers' win over Colts on Monday night

- READ: Bolts bound for playoffs for first time since 2018
- Chargers go on the road and get the job done. It wasn't exactly pretty and it didn't include a bunch of Justin Herbert touchdown passes, but that doesn't matter. Los Angeles boarded a flight to Indianapolis, hit the field at Lucas Oil Stadium and took care of business. The Chargers outgained the Colts, 314-173, converted 8 of 18 third downs (and held the Colts to 0-10 on third down), forced three turnovers and trusted Austin Ekeler to punch it in twice, accounting for 12 of the team's 20 points. There were moments of exciting creativity, like the flea-flicker that nearly ended in a highlight-reel touchdown for Keenan Allen, but overall, it wasn't a game that will be featured prominently in the team's yearbook reel. That's fine. The Chargers didn't need to be heroes Monday night. They just needed to be professionals, and they did their job.
- There's no light at the end of the Colts' tunnel. Indianapolis can change coaches and quarterbacks all it wants, but the story has remained the same for the majority of 2022. The Colts struggle to move the ball, don't capitalize on most opportunities presented to them, and make too many mistakes to win football games. They're not 4-10-1 by accident -- it's who they are. Jeff Saturday's first win as a coach feels like it happened ages ago, and there's little reason to believe he'll notch another one before his interim audition ends. Nick Foles' first start with the team went about as poorly as one could expect from a player who spent most of the season as the third-string signal-caller. He tossed three interceptions and finished with a passer rating of 31.9. At one point Monday night, ESPN's Troy Aikman wondered aloud if the Colts would consider going to Sam Ehlinger -- you know, the quarterback who got just two starts in 2022 before his head coach was fired -- because it was so obvious Indianapolis didn't stand much of a chance with its current approach. There's no better answer except to accept the offseason arrives in just a couple of weeks. And once the Colts get there, they'll have plenty of work ahead of them.
