Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday sticking with QB Nick Foles despite three-INT performance vs. Chargers

Published: Dec 27, 2022 at 08:38 AM
Kevin Patra

The Indianapolis Colts' last quarterback change went about as poorly as all the other attempts to jumpstart a dead offense.

Nick Foles, who leapfrogged from No. 3 QB to starter with Matt Ryan's benching, threw three ghastly interceptions for an offense that generated a piddling 173 yards, and went 0-for-10 on third downs in a 20-3 home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

It was such a sad effort from the Indy offense that interim coach Jeff Saturday didn't believe inserting young backup Sam Ehlinger could do anything to stop the sinking ship, even as fans began chanting for a QB change midway through the contest.

"I said I didn't think a change was going to help us move the ball any more effectively," Saturday said after the loss. "I don't think making another change is going to spark it.

"Sam has had his shot as well. I wasn't here when that happened. As Nick was practicing, we felt like he gave us the best opportunity and unfortunately tonight was not his night."

Foles didn't look like a QB who will find any more good nights in the NFL. He looked cooked, tossing interceptions that even most rookies wouldn't make. A sitting duck in the pocket waiting to be destroyed, Foles was sacked seven times. The offense had no rhythm, no energy, no juice. Nothing.

"Anytime there's change, you try to get acclimated as fast as you can and get the timing down," Foles said. "We had a really good week of practice and unfortunately the execution wasn't good enough to win this game."

The Colts are basically out of options after benching benched Ryan twice now. Ehlinger didn't show much sizzle when he got his chance before Saturday took over. And Foles looked like a quarterback whose magical Super Bowl run was about 40 years ago.

Despite Monday night's struggles, which included completing 17 of 29 passes for 143 yards and three INTs for a woeful 31.9 passer rating, Saturday said the plan was to stick with Foles under center for the final two weeks.

"I want to see them play a consistent, full game," Saturday said of his remaining goals. "We just haven't put it together yet. We'll talk about this one, situational football, on third down, they convert, we don't, they stay on the field and fatigue you. We didn't."

Sticking with Foles offers nothing more than going through the motions for two more weeks.

The reality of their fall is tough to swallow for a team that entered the season with Super Bowl aspirations.

"I don't know how it got to this," cornerback Stephon Gilmore said, via The Athletic. "This? This is embarrassing."

