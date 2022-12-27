Chargers safety Derwin James ejected for helmet-to-helmet hit on Colts WR Ashton Dulin

Los Angeles Chargers All-Pro safety Derwin James was disqualified in the second quarter Monday night against the Indianapolis Colts for a vicious, helmet-to-helmet hit on wide receiver Ashton Dulin.

In the immediate aftermath of the hit, James was flagged, then taken into the blue medical tent before walking to the locker room. Dulin also went to the locker room, walking under his own power, and was subsequently ruled out with a concussion.

The play occurred with 5:19 remaining in the second quarter when Colts quarterback Nick Foles threw an incomplete pass into the flats to Dulin. James read the play expertly but launched into Dulin with the crown of his helmet and appeared to connect with Dulin's head and jaw area.

James, a three-time Pro Bowler, had three tackles and an interception prior to his ejection. He has 109 tackles and two interceptions in 13 starts this year.