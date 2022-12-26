Tom Brady leads comeback, keeps Buccaneers atop division ahead of 'championship game' vs. Panthers

Once again, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense puttered its way through three quarters but turned it on in the final frame to earn a big 19-16 overtime victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

The Bucs overcame a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to force overtime. Tampa Bay's nine-play, 71-yard game-winning field goal drive in Glendale set up a big bout in Week 17 with Carolina. A win would clinch the NFC South for Brady and the Bucs.

"This team has a lot of resiliency," Brady said after Sunday's comeback. "We fight hard. We're 7-8. That's not where we want to be but we've got a chance to win a championship game next week."

The comeback win marked the second time in four weeks Tampa has come back from double-digit deficits to earn a win (Week 13 vs. Saints).

Facing a Cardinals club with nothing to play for and starting third-string quarterback Trace McSorley, it wasn't exactly a reassuring win for Bucs fans who have watched the offense stumble around most of the season. On Sunday, Brady threw for 281 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions, the third consecutive game in which TB12 has tossed multiple INTs, tying the longest streak of his career. The last time Brady threw at least two INTs in three straight games was Weeks 4-6, 2002 -- Brady's third year in the NFL.

Leonard Fournette's big day (162 scrimmage yards) saved Tampa from another embarrassing loss in front of a national audience.