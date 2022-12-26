Around the NFL

Tom Brady leads comeback, keeps Buccaneers atop division ahead of 'championship game' vs. Panthers

Published: Dec 26, 2022 at 09:15 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Once again, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense puttered its way through three quarters but turned it on in the final frame to earn a big 19-16 overtime victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

The Bucs overcame a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to force overtime. Tampa Bay's nine-play, 71-yard game-winning field goal drive in Glendale set up a big bout in Week 17 with Carolina. A win would clinch the NFC South for Brady and the Bucs.

"This team has a lot of resiliency," Brady said after Sunday's comeback. "We fight hard. We're 7-8. That's not where we want to be but we've got a chance to win a championship game next week."

The comeback win marked the second time in four weeks Tampa has come back from double-digit deficits to earn a win (Week 13 vs. Saints).

Facing a Cardinals club with nothing to play for and starting third-string quarterback Trace McSorley, it wasn't exactly a reassuring win for Bucs fans who have watched the offense stumble around most of the season. On Sunday, Brady threw for 281 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions, the third consecutive game in which TB12 has tossed multiple INTs, tying the longest streak of his career. The last time Brady threw at least two INTs in three straight games was Weeks 4-6, 2002 -- Brady's third year in the NFL.

Leonard Fournette's big day (162 scrimmage yards) saved Tampa from another embarrassing loss in front of a national audience.

"I think it was a total effort in the second half, especially the fourth quarter," head coach Todd Bowles said. "Our defense getting stops and our offense cashing in with timely plays. It seemed like we played better in the fourth quarter. If we can transfer that to the other three, we'd be pretty consistent. But it was a hard-fought win. We needed it and we got it, no matter how pretty it looked or didn't look pretty. Now we're set up for next week."

With a win over the Panthers in Week 17, Tampa would secure its second straight NFC South title and third consecutive trip to the postseason.

The job gets no easier for Brady and the Bucs, who saw yet another offensive lineman go down due to injury.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per a source informed of the situation, that offensive tackle Josh Wells suffered a torn patellar tendon and is out for the rest of the season.

It's the latest setback the Bucs' O-line has been dealt with this season, dating back to training camp.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Dec. 26

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Tua Tagovailoa says Dolphins' loss to Packers 'on me' after three INTs on Christmas Day

Tua Tagovailoa didn't start the Dolphins turnover party, but the quarterback couldn't stop the Christmas Day parade of picks that led to a 26-20 loss to the Packers.

news

Aaron Rodgers after fortuitous Week 16: A lot fell in our favor, but 'much left' for Packers playoff push

A month ago, the Green Bay Packers were left for dead, sitting at 4-8 following a prime-time loss to the Eagles. Since then, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers have ripped off three straight victories, including a massive 26-20 win in Miami on Christmas Day.

news

Steelers-Ravens game flexed to 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 17

The NFL announced Sunday the Week 17 Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens matchup on Sunday, Jan. 1, will now be played at 8:20 p.m. ET on "Sunday Night Football."

news

2022 NFL season, Week 16: What We Learned from Sunday tripleheader

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's action in Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 16: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 16 Sunday.

news

49ers' George Kittle says Nick Bosa 'secured' Defensive Player of the Year award with two-sack performance vs. Washington

49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa leads the league with 17.5 sacks with two games left to play, and teammate George Kittle believes it's time he gets the recognition for his dominance.

news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 16 games in 2022 NFL season

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Eli Apple accuses Mac Jones of 'dirty play' during Bengals' win over Patriots

Patriots second-year quarterback Mac Jones was accused by Bengals cornerback Eli Apple for making a "dirty play" during New England's 22-18 loss to Cincinnati on Saturday.

news

NFL players, teams celebrate Christmas Day on social media

Teams and players from around the NFL are in the holiday spirit on Sunday.

news

Cowboys' T.Y. Hilton after game-changing third-down catch: 'That's what I do, man, I just make plays'

The Cowboys' 40-34 victory over the Eagles on Saturday turned on a jaw-dropping catch by late-season addition T.Y. Hilton, perhaps finally putting to rest Dallas' need to pursue wide receiver Odell Beckham.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE