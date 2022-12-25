NFL stats and records, Week 16: Vikings continue one-possession win streak

Despite their loss to the Cowboys, the Eagles' pass rush has continued to produce at a historic rate. It goes beyond their NFL-leading 61.0 sacks, one shy of the franchise record set by Hall of Famer Reggie White and company in 1989 (62.0). The defense has at least six sacks in four straight games, tied for the longest streak in the Super Bowl era with the 1976 49ers (also four games). If Brandon Graham can record one sack over the final two games, the Eagles will be the first team since sacks were officially recorded in 1982 to have four players record double-digit sacks in the same season. The Eagles are still just one win shy of clinching the NFC East and the conference's top seed in the playoffs.