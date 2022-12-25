NFC playoff picture: Winners and losers of Week 16's wild Saturday slate

The defense gave up a lot of yards and a lot of points to a backup quarterback in a 40-34 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, but it also had four takeaways, which keyed the victory. That kept the Cowboys alive to win the NFC East, and they are guaranteed to be no worse than the top NFC wild-card team. Nearly as important is that Dak Prescott rebounded from an early pick-six to bring his team from behind when the Eagles threatened to pull away -- he threw for 347 yards and three touchdowns. On third-and-30 midway through the fourth quarter, he hit on a 52-yard connection with T.Y. Hilton on the drive that ended with the tying touchdown. There will be questions about whether the defense can be entirely trusted in the playoffs, but after the collapse against the Jaguars last week, this should be a confidence boost as the playoffs approach.