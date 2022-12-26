Eagles RT Lane Johnson (abdomen) out for regular season; playoffs TBD

The Philadelphia Eagles will attempt to capture the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC without Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Johnson suffered an abdominal injury during Saturday's loss in Dallas that will knock him out of the final two games of the regular season, per sources informed of the situation. Whether Johnson can return for postseason play remains to be seen.

Johnson went down in a lot of pain with just under five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter on Saturday.

The NFL's steadiest right tackle, Johnson had started every game this season after missing at least four tilts in each of the previous three seasons.

Philly hopes Johnson will return for the postseason run. If the Eagles secure a first-round bye, they won't play until the Divisional Round, which kicks off on Jan. 21 -- just under four weeks away.

The Eagles (13-2) host the New Orleans Saints in Week 17 before closing at home against the New York Giants. Philadelphia will clinch homefield if it wins either game.