Around the NFL

Eagles RT Lane Johnson (abdomen) out for regular season; playoffs TBD

Published: Dec 26, 2022 at 11:46 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Philadelphia Eagles will attempt to capture the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC without Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Johnson suffered an abdominal injury during Saturday's loss in Dallas that will knock him out of the final two games of the regular season, per sources informed of the situation. Whether Johnson can return for postseason play remains to be seen.

Johnson went down in a lot of pain with just under five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter on Saturday.

The NFL's steadiest right tackle, Johnson had started every game this season after missing at least four tilts in each of the previous three seasons.

Philly hopes Johnson will return for the postseason run. If the Eagles secure a first-round bye, they won't play until the Divisional Round, which kicks off on Jan. 21 -- just under four weeks away.

The Eagles (13-2) host the New Orleans Saints in Week 17 before closing at home against the New York Giants. Philadelphia will clinch homefield if it wins either game.

In other Eagles injury news, cornerback Avonte Maddox suffered a significant toe injury against the Cowboys and will be out indefinitely, per Rapoport and NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo. Cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson, however, is eligible to come off injured reserve this week as an option to replace Maddox in the slot.

Related Content

news

Broncos fire coach Nathaniel Hackett after 4-11 start to first season in Denver

The Denver Broncos have fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday.

news

Jets QB Mike White (ribs) cleared by doctors, to start Sunday vs. Seahawks

New York Jets quarterback Mike White (ribs) has been cleared by team doctors and will return to the starting lineup this Sunday versus the Seattle Seahawks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Patriots QB Mac Jones could face fine for low hit on Bengals CB Eli Apple

A controversial play has placed Mac Jones in the focus of the NFL. The Patriots QB will be evaluated by the league for a possible fine for his low hit on Bengals CB Eli Apple during the fourth quarter of Saturday's game at Gillette Stadium.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Dec. 26

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Tom Brady leads comeback, keeps Buccaneers atop division ahead of 'championship game' vs. Panthers

Tampa Bay's nine-play, 71-yard game-winning field goal drive in Glendale set up a big bout in Week 17 with Carolina. A win would clinch the NFC South for Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

news

Tua Tagovailoa says Dolphins' loss to Packers 'on me' after three INTs on Christmas Day

Tua Tagovailoa didn't start the Dolphins turnover party, but the quarterback couldn't stop the Christmas Day parade of picks that led to a 26-20 loss to the Packers.

news

Aaron Rodgers after fortuitous Week 16: A lot fell in our favor, but 'much left' for Packers playoff push

A month ago, the Green Bay Packers were left for dead, sitting at 4-8 following a prime-time loss to the Eagles. Since then, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers have ripped off three straight victories, including a massive 26-20 win in Miami on Christmas Day.

news

Steelers-Ravens game flexed to 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 17

The NFL announced Sunday the Week 17 Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens matchup on Sunday, Jan. 1, will now be played at 8:20 p.m. ET on "Sunday Night Football."

news

2022 NFL season, Week 16: What We Learned from Sunday tripleheader

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's action in Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 16: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 16 Sunday.

news

49ers' George Kittle says Nick Bosa 'secured' Defensive Player of the Year award with two-sack performance vs. Washington

49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa leads the league with 17.5 sacks with two games left to play, and teammate George Kittle believes it's time he gets the recognition for his dominance.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE