Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson clears concussion protocol; Kevin Stefanski declines to name starter vs. Jaguars

Published: Dec 08, 2023 at 01:53 PM
Nick Shook

Dorian Thompson-Robinson has cleared concussion protocol and is available to play for the Browns in Week 14.

There's no guarantee he'll play, though. When speaking with reporters Friday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski declined to name a starting quarterback for Cleveland's game against Jacksonville this weekend.

"Both guys practiced this week," Stefanski said of Thompson-Robinson and veteran Joe Flacco. "Both guys practiced well, but I'm not going to name a starter."

Stefanski has every right to be coy about who will play quarterback versus the Jaguars. He has, after all, been forced to start four different individuals at the position this season, and after Flacco surprised most everyone with a strong performance in Cleveland's Week 13 loss, Stefanski has two decent-or-better options for the first time in 2023.

At 7-5, the Browns need to select the quarterback who gives them the best chance of victory -- and lowest chance of disaster. Those who watched Flacco play in Los Angeles will likely side with starting the veteran again in Week 14, especially against a Jaguars team that may end up starting C.J. Beathard in place of the injured Trevor Lawrence (ankle; game-time decision). If Cleveland is going to finish a promising campaign by returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2020, Flacco appears to provide them with their best odds of doing so.

That doesn't mean Thompson-Robinson won't be involved in some fashion. The rookie possesses mobility that could add a wrinkle to Cleveland's offense without requiring him to handle the full duties of a starter. And if he does end up playing the majority of snaps under center, Browns fans can feel encouraged by how he was performing prior to his exit from Cleveland's Week 12 loss at Denver.

We won't know for certain who handles the top job until Sunday. Stefanski will keep his choice to himself, creating what most coaches see as a competitive advantage, as it will force the Jaguars to prepare for two quarterbacks who own very different styles.

Regardless, the Browns coach needs to choose the individual who will help them to victory. After two straight losses, the Browns are running out of time to secure a postseason berth. We'll see if it is Flacco or Thompson-Robinson.

