Falcons trading QB Desmond Ridder to Cardinals for WR Rondale Moore

Ridder, made expendable by the addition of Cousins on a massive four-year, $180 million deal completed on Wednesday, will now serve as the backup to Kyler Murray in the desert.

The 24-year-old signal-caller entered the 2023 season as Atlanta's starter but struggled to hold onto the gig, ceding play to backup Taylor Heinicke at times. In his two years with the Falcons, Ridder went 8-9 in 17 starts, completing 64 percent of his passes for 3,544 yards, 14 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Atlanta is now left with two former Washington backups (Cousins, Heinicke) in its QB room.

Moore, 23, plateaued in his third season in Arizona. The receiver started off strong with 54 catches and 435 receiving yards in his first campaign, but since then has not reached those numbers. He leaves the Cards with 187 touches, 1,450 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns.

Entering a contract year on his rookie deal, the diminutive pass catcher now has the opportunity to bolster a receiving corps in desperate need of juice in Atlanta. Moore will slot alongside Drake London, recent addition Darnell Mooney, KhaDarel Hodge and Kyle Pitts, bringing a desired speed element to pair with running back Bijan Robinson.

With Ridder out and Cousins, Mooney and Moore in, Atlanta's offense is suddenly a much more dynamic and promising outfit entering head coach Raheem Morris' first season in charge.