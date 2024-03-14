 Skip to main content
Falcons trading QB Desmond Ridder to Cardinals for WR Rondale Moore

Published: Mar 14, 2024 at 01:27 PM Updated: Mar 14, 2024 at 01:55 PM
Jeremy_Bergman_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

With Kirk Cousins in tow, the Atlanta Falcons are moving on from their former starting quarterback and getting help for their new one.

Atlanta is sending former third-round selection Desmond Ridder to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for fourth-year wide receiver Rondale Moore, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday, per sources.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports first reported the news of Ridder's imminent departure.

Ridder, made expendable by the addition of Cousins on a massive four-year, $180 million deal completed on Wednesday, will now serve as the backup to Kyler Murray in the desert.

The 24-year-old signal-caller entered the 2023 season as Atlanta's starter but struggled to hold onto the gig, ceding play to backup Taylor Heinicke at times. In his two years with the Falcons, Ridder went 8-9 in 17 starts, completing 64 percent of his passes for 3,544 yards, 14 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Atlanta is now left with two former Washington backups (Cousins, Heinicke) in its QB room.

Moore, 23, plateaued in his third season in Arizona. The receiver started off strong with 54 catches and 435 receiving yards in his first campaign, but since then has not reached those numbers. He leaves the Cards with 187 touches, 1,450 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns.

Entering a contract year on his rookie deal, the diminutive pass catcher now has the opportunity to bolster a receiving corps in desperate need of juice in Atlanta. Moore will slot alongside Drake London, recent addition Darnell Mooney, KhaDarel Hodge and Kyle Pitts, bringing a desired speed element to pair with running back Bijan Robinson.

With Ridder out and Cousins, Mooney and Moore in, Atlanta's offense is suddenly a much more dynamic and promising outfit entering head coach Raheem Morris' first season in charge.

Meanwhile, with Moore in Atlanta and Marquise Brown still a free agent, Arizona is left with a near-barren receiving corps. Its top returning wideouts are Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch (62 catches for 845 yards combined in 2023). With the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Cards are a candidate to snag a top receiver early.

