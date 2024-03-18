New Eagles QB Kenny Pickett on reports of his Steelers exit: 'I'm confident in the way I handled it'

Pickett's spiral came after he suffered an ankle injury last season that required surgery. When he returned healthy enough to play, the Steelers instead rode with Mason Rudolph instead of restoring Pickett to his starting role.

It was reported that Pickett refused to be the emergency third quarterback in the Steelers' Week 17 game in Seattle.

"I think that goes back to a lot of the communication behind closed doors that didn't go the way that I feel like they went in how it's getting released," Pickett said when asked about the report. "There was a plan there for that game. It went down exactly the way it was planned to go down that entire week. I was coming off the ankle surgery, it is what it is. And like I've been saying, I'm very happy to be here."

The No. 20 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Pickett's time in Pittsburgh goes down as a disappointment both on and off the field.

"I think you always learn more from the adversities in life than a lot of your success stories," he said. "Just putting my head down and going back to work and doing what I love. I love to play the game. I want to get back to having fun. Getting a chance to meet these guys, and I already feel it's a great environment here with this coaching staff and these players."