Bears trading QB Justin Fields to Steelers in exchange for a conditional sixth-round pick

Since Fields was selected 11th overall in the 2021 draft, the QB has a 10-28 record as a starter. He finishes his Chicago tenure throwing for 6,674 yards, 40 touchdowns and 30 interceptions, including 2,220 yards on the ground and 14 TDs.

The Steelers have made significant moves this offseason. Head coach Mike Tomlin has added nine-time Pro Bowl QB Russell Wilson, traded former first-round pick Kenny Pickett to Philadelphia and have seen Mason Rudolph sign with Tennessee.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Saturday that Wilson is slated to be the starter after Pittsburgh acquired Fields, per sources informed of the situation.

With Wilson slated to be the Week 1 starter, Fields is in line to learn from the Super Bowl champion QB. Wilson's experience will no doubt benefit a young QB like Fields as the former Bears QB takes the No. 2 role in Pittsburgh.

As for the Bears, all the signs point to Caleb Williams being the front-runner for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft in April.

Chicago's offseason additions like D’Andre Swift, Keenan Allen and Gerald Everett will benefit whoever is under center in 2024. The Bears also added a new offensive coordinator in Shane Waldron, who spent the last three seasons as the Seattle Seahawks' OC.