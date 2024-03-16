 Skip to main content
Bears trading QB Justin Fields to Steelers in exchange for a conditional sixth-round pick

The Bears have made a second blockbuster trade, and it involves a quarterback this time around.

Pittsburgh is acquiring QB Justin Fields from Chicago via trade, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday, per sources.

Chicago will receive a 2025 conditional sixth-round pick that could become a 2025 fourth-round selection from Pittsburgh in exchange for Fields, Rapoport added.

Fields, 25, posted career highs in passing yards (2,562), touchdowns (16) and completion percentage (61.4%) in 2023 (13 starts). The dynamic QB added 657 yards and four TDs on the ground during his third season in the Windy City.

Since Fields was selected 11th overall in the 2021 draft, the QB has a 10-28 record as a starter. He finishes his Chicago tenure throwing for 6,674 yards, 40 touchdowns and 30 interceptions, including 2,220 yards on the ground and 14 TDs. 

The Steelers have made significant moves this offseason. Head coach Mike Tomlin has added nine-time Pro Bowl QB Russell Wilson, traded former first-round pick Kenny Pickett to Philadelphia and have seen Mason Rudolph sign with Tennessee.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Saturday that Wilson is slated to be the starter after Pittsburgh acquired Fields, per sources informed of the situation.

With Wilson slated to be the Week 1 starter, Fields is in line to learn from the Super Bowl champion QB. Wilson's experience will no doubt benefit a young QB like Fields as the former Bears QB takes the No. 2 role in Pittsburgh.

As for the Bears, all the signs point to Caleb Williams being the front-runner for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft in April. 

Chicago's offseason additions like D’Andre Swift, Keenan Allen and Gerald Everett will benefit whoever is under center in 2024. The Bears also added a new offensive coordinator in Shane Waldron, who spent the last three seasons as the Seattle Seahawks' OC.

The Steelers will now gear up for a new era of QBs in Wilson and Fields. Meanwhile, the Bears will prepare for who they will select in April's draft in what is shaping up to be an interesting 2024 season for Chicago after all its offseason moves.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, March 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Bears WR Keenan Allen: I wanted to 'finish my career' with Chargers but 'things happen'

Keenan Allen is ready for the Windy City, even if he never thought he'd leave Los Angeles. The perennial Pro Bowl wide receiver spent his entire NFL career with the Chargers before Thursday's trade, but now fully expects to help the Bears turn it around.
news

Rewatch five of Aaron Donald's greatest performances on NFL+

With Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald retiring after 10 seasons, NFL.com's Christian Gonzales spotlights five of the 10-time Pro Bowlers best performances in his career.
news

WR Calvin Ridley: 'I really wanted to be with' Jaguars but Titans had 'that other side for me'

Choosing to pass on a re-up with the Jaguars, Calvin Ridley instead saw greener pastures with the AFC South's last-place finisher, the Tennessee Titans, in part because of the role he wanted to play in helping the team back to contender status.
news

Jets expected to sign former Cowboys OT Tyron Smith to one-year deal worth up to $20 million

The New York Jets are expected to sign former Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday. 
news

Rams agree to terms with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on one-year deal

The Rams have agreed to terms with Jimmy Garoppolo on a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo and NFL Network's Peter Schrager reported Friday.
news

Cowboys release LB Leighton Vander Esch, WR Michael Gallup 

The Dallas Cowboys are releasing linebacker Leighton Vander Esch and wide receiver Michael Gallup, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Steelers trading QB Kenny Pickett to Eagles, clearing way for Russell Wilson to start

The Pittsburgh Steelers are trading quarterback Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Russell Wilson focused on helping Steelers win, not QB battle with Kenny Pickett

Formally introduced by the Steelers on Friday, QB Russell Wilson said his mindset isn't yet on beating out Kenny Pickett for the starting role, rather helping Pittsburgh get back on track. 
news

Browns hire former Titans HC Mike Vrabel as consultant

Mike Vrabel, who was fired as Titans head coach in January, is joining the Browns as a consultant. 
news

NFL community reacts to Aaron Donald's retirement on social media

Aaron Donald's retirement announcement rocked the NFL world on Friday. Here's a collection of appreciation posts from the NFL community that flooded social media.