 Skip to main content
Advertising

Mock Draft

Maurice Jones-Drew 2024 NFL mock draft 1.0: Five QBs in top six! Bills nab WR after Stefon Diggs trade

Published: Apr 04, 2024 at 11:31 AM
Headshot_Author_Maurice_Jones-Drew_1400x1000
Maurice Jones-Drew

NFL.com Analyst

It's draft month, so it's time to drop my one and only mock of the year.

As you'll see, I envision the game's most important position dominating the top of Round 1 like never before. And near the bottom, the Bills restock their receiving corps following the trade of Stefon Diggs, while the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs add a frightening weapon to Patrick Mahomes' arsenal.

Enough dilly-dally -- let's get to the picks.

Related Links

Pick
1
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
(via CAR)
Caleb Williams
Caleb Williams
USC · QB · Junior

This feels like a done deal after numerous meetings between Bears brass and Williams during the pre-draft process. Chicago’s new wideout, Keenan Allen, showing up to USC’s pro day didn’t hurt the cause, either. Williams offers the playmaking ability this franchise has long searched for at the position.

Pick
2
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Jayden Daniels
Jayden Daniels
LSU · QB · Senior

The Heisman Trophy winner is the most explosive quarterback in this class, as he can hurt defenses equally with his arm and legs. The upside Daniels provides at the position helps the Dan Quinn era start off on the right foot in Washington.

Pick
3
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
J.J. McCarthy
J.J. McCarthy
Michigan · QB · Junior

The Patriots’ reported interest in the former Wolverine might just be smoke and mirrors, but I’m buying it. McCarthy knows how to win, and that’s what this franchise needs under center to help build a Patriot Way 2.0.

Pick
4
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Ohio State · WR · Junior

There’s a chance the Cardinals move down, but in this simulation, they stand pat to nab the uber-talented receiver. He’s a prototypical WR1 who’ll quickly become Kyler Murray’s favorite target. 

Pick
5
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Drake Maye
Drake Maye
North Carolina · QB · Sophomore (RS)

PROJECTED TRADE WITH LOS ANGELES CHARGERS


The Vikings acquired an additional first-round pick last month for this reason. With Maye available here, Minnesota jumps at the opportunity to select a quarterback with ties to new QBs coach Josh McCown. Maye’s big arm and ability to evade pressure in the pocket should excite Vikings fans.

Pick
6
New York Giants
New York Giants
Michael Penix Jr.
Michael Penix Jr.
Washington · QB · Senior

Despite Penix's injury history, the Giants feel good about the Heisman runner-up's arm strength, vision and ability to get through his progressions. The Washington product will compete with incumbent starter Daniel Jones in an effort to get Big Blue's offense back on track under Brian Daboll. 

Pick
7
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Joe Alt
Joe Alt
Notre Dame · OT · Junior

The Titans checked a box in free agency by signing receiver Calvin Ridley to play the perimeter opposite DeAndre Hopkins, paving the way for them to focus their attention on the offensive line. GM Ran Carthon gets the best offensive tackle in this class to protect second-year passer Will Levis.

Pick
8
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Dallas Turner
Dallas Turner
Alabama · Edge · Junior

The Falcons invested heavily in their offense during the free agency frenzy, so the defense will lean on draft reinforcements -- an approach new head coach Raheem Morris is used to, having come from the Rams organization. Turner is an explosive edge rusher who’ll pair well with stalwart DT Grady Jarrett.

Pick
9
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Malik Nabers
Malik Nabers
LSU · WR · Junior

Nabers joins Keenan Allen and DJ Moore to round out an exceptional receiving corps for rookie quarterback Caleb Williams. The LSU product exudes explosive play-making ability and will grow with Williams. 

Pick
10
New York Jets
New York Jets
Brock Bowers
Brock Bowers
Georgia · TE · Junior

The Jets select arguably the most talented player in the draft. The 6-foot-3, 243 pound playmaker is an explosive tight end who can stretch the field and has home run ability. He’ll make plenty of plays to earn Aaron Rodgers’ trust.

Pick
11
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Taliese Fuaga
Taliese Fuaga
Oregon State · OT · Senior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH MINNESOTA VIKINGS


Pound the rock! Pound the rock! Jim Harbaugh has been clear about wanting to run the ball and protect his new franchise quarterback, Justin Herbert. Fuaga can hold his own anywhere along the offensive front, but he slots in perfectly at right tackle in Los Angeles.

Pick
12
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Terrion Arnold
Terrion Arnold
Alabama · CB · Sophomore (RS)

The Broncos need a quarterback, but after the early run on the position in this exercise, they take the top cornerback in Daniel Jeremiah’s prospect rankings. Arnold is a dawg with the ability to lock down WR1s at the next level. Putting him opposite Patrick Surtain II would make this CB duo a nightmare for any offense.

Pick
13
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Rome Odunze
Rome Odunze
Washington · WR · Senior

Odunze has been compared to Raiders all-world receiver Davante Adams. Why not bring in a younger version of the six-time Pro Bowler and allow Odunze to learn from the vet?

Pick
14
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Olumuyiwa Fashanu
Olumuyiwa Fashanu
Penn State · OT · Junior (RS)

Filling a huge need for the Saints, Fashanu is an athletic and explosive blocker who can solidify the left tackle spot for the next decade. 

Pick
15
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Quinyon Mitchell
Quinyon Mitchell
Toledo · CB · Senior

Mitchell has excelled throughout the pre-draft process, showing off his speed and toughness. The Colts nab a ballhawk and Day 1 starter for Gus Bradley’s defense.

Pick
16
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Graham Barton
Graham Barton
Duke · IOL · Senior

The Seahawks must continue to address their offensive line in order to protect veteran quarterback Geno Smith. With two young tackles in tow (Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas), John Schneider adds an interior blocker capable of player either guard spot or center.

Pick
17
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kool-Aid McKinstry
Kool-Aid McKinstry
Alabama · CB · Junior

Jacksonville did some solid work on the defense in free agency. McKinstry helps new DC Ryan Nielsen field a top-10 unit.

Pick
18
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
JC Latham
JC Latham
Alabama · OT · Junior

Protecting Joe Burrow should always be top of mind for Cincinnati. The behemoth right tackle fits the bill.

Pick
19
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Laiatu Latu
Laiatu Latu
UCLA · Edge · Senior

The football gods are truly looking over me when the Rams select the UCLA edge defender. Los Angeles needs pass-rush help after Aaron Donald’s retirement, and Latu is an instant-impact QB hunter who can win in a multitude of ways. I can’t wait to provide live color commentary on his sacks!

Pick
20
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Amarius Mims
Amarius Mims
Georgia · OT · Junior

The Steelers are getting back to being a physical offense with a tough run game and explosive passing attack. Mims will help protect Russell Wilson and/or Justin Fields, while also paving the way for the potent RB duo of Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren.

Pick
21
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Byron Murphy II
Byron Murphy II
Texas · DT · Junior

The Dolphins find a replacement for Christian Wilkins (now in Las Vegas) in this explosive defensive tackle out of Texas. He is quite disruptive, generating negative plays on a routine basis. He’ll wreak havoc while the rest of the defensive front gets healthy.  

Pick
22
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Nate Wiggins
Nate Wiggins
Clemson · CB · Junior

The Eagles are on a mission to fix their secondary, signing safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson in free agency and now selecting a young corner who excels in coverage.

Pick
23
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
(via CLE through HOU)
Brian Thomas Jr.
Brian Thomas Jr.
LSU · WR · Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH MINNESOTA VIKINGS


After using their first pick to protect their franchise QB, the Chargers select an explosive wide receiver to help fill the voids left by Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. Justin Herbert will welcome another tall wideout with a huge catch radius (not to mention, 4.3 speed).

Pick
24
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Jackson Powers-Johnson
Jackson Powers-Johnson
Oregon · IOL · Junior

The Cowboys claim their intention is to go all in. To do that, Dallas must keep Dak Prescott clean in the pocket and create lanes in the run game. Powers-Johnson is a reliable cog with few weaknesses who can play all three positions on the interior. 

Pick
25
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
T'Vondre Sweat
T'Vondre Sweat
Texas · DT · Senior

NFC defenses must find a way to stop the 49ers’ elite rushing attack. Sweat, one of my favorite players in the draft, has the ability to help the up-and-coming Pack up front as an enormous space eater with game-changing ability against the run. 

Pick
26
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jared Verse
Jared Verse
Florida State · Edge · Senior

Following Shaq Barrett's move to South Beach, the Bucs fill the void with a tenacious and productive pass rusher who falls to them late in the first round. Verse registered 62 pressures last season, per PFF, tied for second-most in the Power Five. 

Pick
27
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
(via HOU)
Chop Robinson
Chop Robinson
Penn State · Edge · Junior

The Cardinals could only muster 33 sacks last season, 30th in the NFL. They bolster the weakness with an explosive -- yet raw -- pass rusher who can collapse the pocket on quarterbacks from the outside.

Pick
28
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Adonai Mitchell
Adonai Mitchell
Texas · WR · Junior

Gabe Davis (signed with Jacksonville) and Stefon Diggs (traded to Houston) are gone. Mitchell possesses Diggs-like qualities as an explosive and savvy route runner. The 6-2, 205-pound wideout has ideal size and can make the contested catch. Josh Allen would love this young addition.

Pick
29
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Cooper DeJean
Cooper DeJean
Iowa · CB · Junior

The Lions’ pass defense was horrendous last season. DeJean provides a boost as a corner who can play man-to-man and is a ballhawk in zone coverage. He also provides return ability on special teams. 

Pick
30
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Troy Fautanu
Troy Fautanu
Washington · OT · Senior

Fautanu fits the Ravens’ mold as a physical presence up front. He can step in right away, protect Lamar Jackson and run block for the league’s top rushing attack. 

Pick
31
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Tyler Guyton
Tyler Guyton
Oklahoma · OT · Junior (RS)

Guyton is athletic enough to play in Kyle Shanahan’s outside-zone scheme and should step in immediately at right tackle.

Pick
32
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Xavier Worthy
Xavier Worthy
Texas · WR · Junior

The Chiefs get Tyreek Hill 2.0. Patrick Mahomes will welcome the electric field-stretcher with open arms. Worthy isn't just a one-trick pony; his separation plays at all levels.

Related Content

news

Lance Zierlein 2024 NFL mock draft 3.0: Giants trade up for QB Drake Maye; WR Ladd McConkey to Chiefs

In his third mock of the 2024 NFL Draft, Lance Zierlein has two teams trading into the top five for quarterbacks. Plus, Kansas City gives Patrick Mahomes a versatile receiver. Check out the full first-round forecast, 1-32.
news

Eric Edholm 2024 NFL mock draft 2.0: J.J. McCarthy to Commanders; Cowboys target Brian Thomas Jr.

In his second mock of the 2024 NFL Draft, Eric Edholm buys into all the J.J. McCarthy chatter. Plus, the Cowboys trade up for an explosive wide receiver. Check out the full first-round forecast, 1-32.
news

Charles Davis 2024 NFL mock draft 2.0: Seahawks, Rams among 6 teams to pick quarterbacks in top 20

In his second mock of the 2024 NFL Draft, Charles Davis projects six quarterbacks will be selected before teams get through the first 20 picks. Check out the full first-round forecast, 1-32.
news

Bucky Brooks 2024 NFL mock draft 3.0: Patriots select J.J. McCarthy; Vikings land Drake Maye 

In his third mock of the 2024 NFL Draft, Bucky Brooks projects the Patriots will turn to J.J. McCarthy at quarterback and the Chiefs will close out Round 1 by finding a L'Jarius Sneed replacement. Check out the full first-round forecast, 1-32.
news

Four-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Falcons pick QB Spencer Rattler in Round 4

In his second mock of the 2024 NFL Draft -- a four-rounder! -- Chad Reuter projects the Falcons will select an understudy for QB Kirk Cousins in the fourth round.
news

Four-round 2024 NFL mock draft: 49ers select WR Luke McCaffrey in Round 3

In his second mock of the 2024 NFL Draft -- a four-rounder! -- Chad Reuter projects the 49ers will reunite WR Luke McCaffrey with his brother in Round 3.
news

Four-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Raiders trade up for QB Michael Penix Jr. in Round 2

In his second mock of the 2024 NFL Draft -- a four-rounder! -- Chad Reuter projects the Raiders will begin Round 2 by trading up for a quarterback.
news

Four-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Jets take TE Brock Bowers; Chiefs trade up for speedster in Round 1

In his second mock of the 2024 NFL Draft -- a four-rounder! -- Chad Reuter projects the Jets and Chiefs to add offensive firepower in Round 1. Plus, FIVE trades!
news

Daniel Jeremiah 2024 NFL mock draft 3.0: Vikings go get J.J. McCarthy; Jets jump for Marvin Harrison Jr.

In his third mock of the 2024 NFL Draft, Daniel Jeremiah projects the Jets and Vikings will trade into the top five to take big swings at addressing needs on offense. Check out the full first-round projection, 1-32.
news

Charles Davis 2024 NFL mock draft 1.0: Giants turn to J.J. McCarthy as successor to Daniel Jones

In his first mock of the 2024 NFL Draft, Charles Davis has five teams selecting a quarterback in the first 12 picks, including the New York Giants. Check out his full first-round projection, 1-32.
news

Lance Zierlein 2024 NFL mock draft 2.0: Broncos move up for J.J. McCarthy; Chiefs add Xavier Worthy

After gathering more info at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, Lance Zierlein provides an updated projection of how Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft will shake out -- with the Broncos pulling off a swap to land quarterback J.J. McCarthy.