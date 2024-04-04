Maurice Jones-Drew 2024 NFL mock draft 1.0: Five QBs in top six! Bills nab WR after Stefon Diggs trade

It's draft month, so it's time to drop my one and only mock of the year.
As you'll see, I envision the game's most important position dominating the top of Round 1 like never before. And near the bottom, the Bills restock their receiving corps following the trade of Stefon Diggs, while the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs add a frightening weapon to Patrick Mahomes' arsenal.
Enough dilly-dally -- let's get to the picks.
This feels like a done deal after numerous meetings between Bears brass and Williams during the pre-draft process. Chicago’s new wideout, Keenan Allen, showing up to USC’s pro day didn’t hurt the cause, either. Williams offers the playmaking ability this franchise has long searched for at the position.
The Heisman Trophy winner is the most explosive quarterback in this class, as he can hurt defenses equally with his arm and legs. The upside Daniels provides at the position helps the Dan Quinn era start off on the right foot in Washington.
The Patriots’ reported interest in the former Wolverine might just be smoke and mirrors, but I’m buying it. McCarthy knows how to win, and that’s what this franchise needs under center to help build a Patriot Way 2.0.
There’s a chance the Cardinals move down, but in this simulation, they stand pat to nab the uber-talented receiver. He’s a prototypical WR1 who’ll quickly become Kyler Murray’s favorite target.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
The Vikings acquired an additional first-round pick last month for this reason. With Maye available here, Minnesota jumps at the opportunity to select a quarterback with ties to new QBs coach Josh McCown. Maye’s big arm and ability to evade pressure in the pocket should excite Vikings fans.
Despite Penix's injury history, the Giants feel good about the Heisman runner-up's arm strength, vision and ability to get through his progressions. The Washington product will compete with incumbent starter Daniel Jones in an effort to get Big Blue's offense back on track under Brian Daboll.
The Titans checked a box in free agency by signing receiver Calvin Ridley to play the perimeter opposite DeAndre Hopkins, paving the way for them to focus their attention on the offensive line. GM Ran Carthon gets the best offensive tackle in this class to protect second-year passer Will Levis.
The Falcons invested heavily in their offense during the free agency frenzy, so the defense will lean on draft reinforcements -- an approach new head coach Raheem Morris is used to, having come from the Rams organization. Turner is an explosive edge rusher who’ll pair well with stalwart DT Grady Jarrett.
Nabers joins Keenan Allen and DJ Moore to round out an exceptional receiving corps for rookie quarterback Caleb Williams. The LSU product exudes explosive play-making ability and will grow with Williams.
The Jets select arguably the most talented player in the draft. The 6-foot-3, 243 pound playmaker is an explosive tight end who can stretch the field and has home run ability. He’ll make plenty of plays to earn Aaron Rodgers’ trust.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH MINNESOTA VIKINGS
Pound the rock! Pound the rock! Jim Harbaugh has been clear about wanting to run the ball and protect his new franchise quarterback, Justin Herbert. Fuaga can hold his own anywhere along the offensive front, but he slots in perfectly at right tackle in Los Angeles.
The Broncos need a quarterback, but after the early run on the position in this exercise, they take the top cornerback in Daniel Jeremiah’s prospect rankings. Arnold is a dawg with the ability to lock down WR1s at the next level. Putting him opposite Patrick Surtain II would make this CB duo a nightmare for any offense.
Odunze has been compared to Raiders all-world receiver Davante Adams. Why not bring in a younger version of the six-time Pro Bowler and allow Odunze to learn from the vet?
Filling a huge need for the Saints, Fashanu is an athletic and explosive blocker who can solidify the left tackle spot for the next decade.
Mitchell has excelled throughout the pre-draft process, showing off his speed and toughness. The Colts nab a ballhawk and Day 1 starter for Gus Bradley’s defense.
The Seahawks must continue to address their offensive line in order to protect veteran quarterback Geno Smith. With two young tackles in tow (Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas), John Schneider adds an interior blocker capable of player either guard spot or center.
Jacksonville did some solid work on the defense in free agency. McKinstry helps new DC Ryan Nielsen field a top-10 unit.
Protecting Joe Burrow should always be top of mind for Cincinnati. The behemoth right tackle fits the bill.
The football gods are truly looking over me when the Rams select the UCLA edge defender. Los Angeles needs pass-rush help after Aaron Donald’s retirement, and Latu is an instant-impact QB hunter who can win in a multitude of ways. I can’t wait to provide live color commentary on his sacks!
The Steelers are getting back to being a physical offense with a tough run game and explosive passing attack. Mims will help protect Russell Wilson and/or Justin Fields, while also paving the way for the potent RB duo of Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren.
The Dolphins find a replacement for Christian Wilkins (now in Las Vegas) in this explosive defensive tackle out of Texas. He is quite disruptive, generating negative plays on a routine basis. He’ll wreak havoc while the rest of the defensive front gets healthy.
The Eagles are on a mission to fix their secondary, signing safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson in free agency and now selecting a young corner who excels in coverage.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH MINNESOTA VIKINGS
After using their first pick to protect their franchise QB, the Chargers select an explosive wide receiver to help fill the voids left by Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. Justin Herbert will welcome another tall wideout with a huge catch radius (not to mention, 4.3 speed).
The Cowboys claim their intention is to go all in. To do that, Dallas must keep Dak Prescott clean in the pocket and create lanes in the run game. Powers-Johnson is a reliable cog with few weaknesses who can play all three positions on the interior.
NFC defenses must find a way to stop the 49ers’ elite rushing attack. Sweat, one of my favorite players in the draft, has the ability to help the up-and-coming Pack up front as an enormous space eater with game-changing ability against the run.
Following Shaq Barrett's move to South Beach, the Bucs fill the void with a tenacious and productive pass rusher who falls to them late in the first round. Verse registered 62 pressures last season, per PFF, tied for second-most in the Power Five.
The Cardinals could only muster 33 sacks last season, 30th in the NFL. They bolster the weakness with an explosive -- yet raw -- pass rusher who can collapse the pocket on quarterbacks from the outside.
Gabe Davis (signed with Jacksonville) and Stefon Diggs (traded to Houston) are gone. Mitchell possesses Diggs-like qualities as an explosive and savvy route runner. The 6-2, 205-pound wideout has ideal size and can make the contested catch. Josh Allen would love this young addition.
The Lions’ pass defense was horrendous last season. DeJean provides a boost as a corner who can play man-to-man and is a ballhawk in zone coverage. He also provides return ability on special teams.
Fautanu fits the Ravens’ mold as a physical presence up front. He can step in right away, protect Lamar Jackson and run block for the league’s top rushing attack.
Guyton is athletic enough to play in Kyle Shanahan’s outside-zone scheme and should step in immediately at right tackle.
The Chiefs get Tyreek Hill 2.0. Patrick Mahomes will welcome the electric field-stretcher with open arms. Worthy isn't just a one-trick pony; his separation plays at all levels.