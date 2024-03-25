2024 NFL Draft: Strongest position group? Weakest?

4) Edge defender (22 points)

This group has legitimate potential star power with Dallas Turner , Jared Verse , Laiatu Latu and Chop Robinson all offering distinct traits and talents for evaluators to prioritize. However, the edge rusher class is a little lighter when shifting to the future starter category beyond the "big four." I'm a fan of Austin Booker as an inexperienced wild card, while other draft analysts might favor Marshawn Kneeland or Adisa Isaac . All three could be picked on Day 2, and the drop-off in quality on Day 3 will be steep.

T-5) Cornerback (17 points)

I don't know if I consider the top of the cornerback class to be "superstar" caliber, but there will be at least two or three very good starters from the group. Players who could go late on Day 1 or early on Day 2 -- like Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Cooper DeJean and Kool-Aid McKinstry -- will go a long way in determining how we view the strength of the '24 CB class a few years from now. There is some solid Day 2 depth, with Renardo Green standing out to me. The interesting development here is that this is an unusually light cornerback class from a weight perspective. There will be talented corners getting looks inside the top 100 picks with weights in the 170s and low 180s, which are typically outliers for consideration in the first three rounds. Still, the coverage group is solid.