Chargers' Jim Harbaugh intrigued to have No. 5 overall selection in QB-heavy draft: 'It's an exciting pick'

"You hear coaches and GMs come up to me and say, 'Hey, great job with J.J,'" Harbaugh said. "Like I predicted, once they were around him, I was hearing the stories about how he was on the board, how he is on the field, the little things, the intangibles. It was absolutely no surprise whatsoever, but there was raving.

"It was great to hear and incredible to hear, and I know it's sincere. It was unsolicited. There (were) numerous GMs, numerous head coaches who couldn't say enough good things. … You could just see it."

The Bears, Commanders and Patriots, owners of the first three picks, all in need quarterback help this offseason. The Cardinals, picking fourth overall, are going headlong with Kyler Murray and aren't expected to draft a QB in that spot. They're prime candidates to trade down, as are the Chargers at No. 5 overall.

One possibility for the first non-quarterback: Ohio State wideout Marvin Harrison Jr., who could be a candidate for both the Cardinals and Chargers if they stay put. It certainly would be fascinating to see Harbaugh's first pick back in the NFL be a Buckeye, as well as the son of a player with whom Harbaugh played in the NFL.

Harbaugh's return to has been marked by the Chargers needing to shed salary, especially at receiver. They cut Mike Williams and traded Keenan Allen to Chicago, leaving gaping holes at the position. The Chargers also need help elsewhere, coming off a 5-12 season. Trading down is a real possibility.