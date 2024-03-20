Best NFL team fits for notable remaining free agents: Stephon Gilmore to Patriots? OBJ back to L.A.?

If we’ve learned anything from the last few years, we know Beckham will take his time when choosing his next destination. The remaining question, though, is crucial: Who wants him? Beckham is no longer the highly coveted superstar talent he once was, but he proved in 2023 he can still be a key contributor for a contender, catching 35 passes for 565 yards and three touchdowns for the AFC’s top-seeded Ravens. He’s already posted a farewell message to Baltimore, but with a strong receiver class coming in April’s draft, it might be wise for most teams to wait to sign a veteran like Beckham. Whenever Beckham finds a new team, Los Angeles sure feels like a great fit, because after the departures of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, the Chargers desperately need receivers -- plural. Beckham spends his offseasons in L.A. and played half a season for the Rams in 2021, so he knows both the greater Los Angeles metro area and SoFi Stadium quite well. He’ll also have a stellar young quarterback to team up with in Justin Herbert, and he could be the only true veteran receiver in a room filled with youth. This makes too much sense to not happen -- even after the Bolts draft a receiver (or two).