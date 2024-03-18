WR Odell Beckham Jr. says goodbye to Baltimore

"Swea on everything, I appreciate the Flock more than all could EVER imagine," he wrote Sunday. "Did everything I could with the opportunities I had. Wish I got to do it big for yall (ring emoji). Thank you for the Vibez! To the City of Baltimore, I (expletive) with yall forever FRRRR. And most importantly, to my brothers over there, this (expletive) a lifetime sentence: I love you all! Biggest Truzzz"

Beckham signed a one-year deal with the Ravens last offseason. He appeared in 14 games, including six starts. Beckham generated 565 receiving yards and three touchdowns. His 16.1 yards per catch marked a career-high.

The 31-year-old proved he could still stretch the field after missing the entire 2022 campaign. However, Beckham wasn't always on the same page with Lamar Jackson last season and saw his reps dwindle down the stretch.

Baltimore moves forward with Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and Nelson Agholor atop the depth chart in 2024.