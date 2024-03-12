 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Panthers acquiring Steelers WR Diontae Johnson for CB Donte Jackson; teams swapping picks

Published: Mar 12, 2024 at 07:22 PM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

Carolina has secured another weapon for Bryce Young.

The Panthers are acquiring wide receiver Diontae Johnson and a 2024 seventh-round pick (No. 240 overall) from the Steelers in exchange for cornerback Donte Jackson and 2024 sixth-round selection (No. 178 overall), NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

Johnson, a former-third round selection in the 2019 NFL Draft, had been on the trade radar leading up to free agency even after leading Pittsburgh in receptions in two of the past three seasons.

The 27-year-old wideout has amassed 4,363 yards and 25 touchdowns during his five-year NFL tenure. Johnson's hands at times let him down, especially early in his career, but he has tantalizing skill at getting open in space and remains a reception machine with 391 career catches.

Overtaken by George Pickens in 2023 as the team's No. 1 target and beset by injuries that caused him to miss four games, Johnson had a career-low 51 receptions last season. He set a new career high in yards per reception, though, jumping from 11.5 in his rookie year to 14.1.

He has plenty of runway left in his career, and will next look to help lift Young after the quarterback's rocky rookie season, which included leading the league's worst-ranked passing offense.

Meanwhile, Johnson's departure means the Steelers have one less proven pass-catcher available for Russell Wilson's arrival, but their already-sturdy defense is getting a boost with the acquisition of Jackson.

A 2018 second-rounder, Jackson has manned the corner spot for Carolina in 80 games and brings 14 career interceptions to the Black and Gold. He joins Patrick Queen as Pittsburgh's biggest additions to the D so far this offseason.

Related Content

news

DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson returning to Eagles on three-year contract for up to $33M

Following a season with the Lions, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is returning to play for the Eagles on a three-year pact worth up to $33 million, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday. 
news

Texans, DE Danielle Hunter agree to terms on two-year, $49M contract

Four-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Danielle Hunter is signing a two-year, $49 million deal with the Houston Texans, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday.
news

Buccaneers re-sign LB Lavonte David to one-year contract worth up to $10 million

The Buccaneers are re-signing linebacker Lavonte David to a one-year, $9 million contract that can become worth up to $10 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
news

Giants signing QB Drew Lock as veteran backup to Daniel Jones

The New York Giants found their veteran backup. Big Blue is signing Drew Lock, who will replace Tyrod Taylor as the quarterback behind Daniel Jones.
news

Steelers signing ex-Ravens LB Patrick Queen to three-year, $41 million deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing ex-Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen to a three-year, $41 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
news

Ravens signing ex-Titans RB Derrick Henry to two-year, $16 million deal

Derrick Henry is headed to one of the top contenders in the AFC. The veteran running back is expected to sign with the Baltimore Ravens, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.
news

Falcons signing WR Darnell Mooney to three-year, $39 million contract

The Falcons and WR Darnell Mooney have agreed to a three-year, $39 million deal that includes $26 million fully guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Cincinnati Bengals trading RB Joe Mixon to Houston Texans

The Cincinnati Bengals are trading running back Joe Mixon to the Houston Texans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday
news

Commanders add Marcus Mariota to QB room ahead of 2024 NFL Draft

Marcus Mariota and the Washington Commanders have agreed to terms on a one-year contract, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday. The contract is for $6 million and can reach up to $10 million based on incentives, Pelissero added.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, March 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

RB Aaron Jones to sign with Minnesota Vikings after release from Packers

Aaron Jones has agreed to terms with the Vikings on a one-year, $7 million deal. The Pro Bowl running back was released Monday by the Packers, who replaced him with Josh Jacobs.