2024 NFL free agency: Eagles, Jets, Steelers among teams in line for turnaround after signings/trades

As long as Aaron Rodgers is upright and not on a presidential ticket, the Jets should be far better than they were during last season's debacle. To be fair, though, there were other issues beyond Rodgers' torn Achilles that torpedoed 2023, and general manager Joe Douglas made a few moves to fix them. Most importantly, he addressed an offensive line that was a mess before Rodgers was hurt and continued to be one, no matter who was lining up at quarterback. Douglas signed guard John Simpson, traded for right tackle Morgan Moses and, in the biggest splash, signed left tackle Tyron Smith who -- when healthy -- is one of the best at the position in the league. Douglas also signed Mike Williams; presuming Williams can come back strong from last season's ACL tear, he can help take some of the load off the brilliant Garrett Wilson. New QB Tyrod Taylor will be the experienced, competent backup the Jets lacked last season, but mostly what they need is a healthy Rodgers. The jobs of everyone -- probably including Douglas and coach Robert Saleh -- rest on it.