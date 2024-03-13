 Skip to main content
Jets acquiring RT Morgan Moses from Ravens in trade

Published: Mar 13, 2024 at 01:04 PM
Eric Edholm

The New York Jets are bringing back a familiar face to help with their offensive line.

The Jets are trading for right tackle Morgan Moses from the Baltimore Ravens, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday, per a source. New York and Baltimore will swap fourth-round picks and the Jets will send a compensatory sixth-rounder to the Ravens as part of the deal, Garafolo added.

Moses, 33, was the Jets' starting right tackle in the 2021 season, signing a one-year deal with them at the time and providing stability for a unit that was in flux. With the O-line again in need of reinforcements, Morgan returns from Baltimore, where he spent the past two seasons.

Moses has been a right tackle for nearly his entire NFL career, although he has taken spot snaps at left tackle the past few seasons with the Ravens and previously with Washington, where he spent the first six years of his career.

Moses is in the final year of the three-year, $15 million contract he signed with the Ravens in the 2022 offseason. He's set to earn a base salary of $5.5 million in 2024.

Last season, Moses missed three games with a shoulder injury -- the first regular-season action he'd missed since his rookie year of 2014. That ended Moses' streak of 134 consecutive games played when he sat out the Week 5 game against the Steelers, later sitting out Weeks 9 and 10 with the same ailment.

The Jets' work on their offensive line began earlier this week when they signed offensive guard John Simpson, Moses' teammate last season in Baltimore, to a two-year deal that suggests he'll have every chance to start for New York at left guard, replacing the departed Laken Tomlinson.

Moses figures to have the inside track at right tackle prior to any moves the Jets will make in the draft, although second-year player Carter Warren also received some starting experience there as a rookie. Either way, this likely means Alijah Vera-Tucker can slot into the vacant right guard spot.

The Ravens now have at least two spots they must fill on their offensive line. With Simpson and Moses gone, and the futures of Kevin Zeitler and Ronnie Stanley up in the air, Baltimore has work to do to improve the talent and depth up front.

