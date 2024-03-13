Jets acquiring RT Morgan Moses from Ravens in trade

Moses has been a right tackle for nearly his entire NFL career, although he has taken spot snaps at left tackle the past few seasons with the Ravens and previously with Washington, where he spent the first six years of his career.

Moses is in the final year of the three-year, $15 million contract he signed with the Ravens in the 2022 offseason. He's set to earn a base salary of $5.5 million in 2024.

Last season, Moses missed three games with a shoulder injury -- the first regular-season action he'd missed since his rookie year of 2014. That ended Moses' streak of 134 consecutive games played when he sat out the Week 5 game against the Steelers, later sitting out Weeks 9 and 10 with the same ailment.

The Jets' work on their offensive line began earlier this week when they signed offensive guard John Simpson, Moses' teammate last season in Baltimore, to a two-year deal that suggests he'll have every chance to start for New York at left guard, replacing the departed Laken Tomlinson.

Moses figures to have the inside track at right tackle prior to any moves the Jets will make in the draft, although second-year player Carter Warren also received some starting experience there as a rookie. Either way, this likely means Alijah Vera-Tucker can slot into the vacant right guard spot.