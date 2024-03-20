2024 NFL Draft: What We Learned from Alabama, Ohio State and USC pro days

And just in case the Bears decide Williams isn't their guy, the NFL's other 31 teams also attended. OK, many were there to see Williams' Trojan teammates, including RB MarShawn Lloyd, WR Brenden Rice (son of Hall of Famer Jerry Rice), S Calen Bullock and WR Tahj Washington, among other draft-eligible prospects.

Williams started the day by checking in at 6-foot 7/8 inches and 217 pounds -- three pounds heavier than he weighed at the combine -- with a hand measurement of 9 7/8 inches.

Then he began his throwing session, just as the morning fog lifted and the sun came out, providing Williams what appeared to be good throwing conditions. It was the first time Williams had thrown publicly since Nov. 18 -- his final game with the Trojans, a 38-20 loss to crosstown rival UCLA in which he passed for 384 yards.

Williams' 50-throw script was run by his QB coach, Will Hewlett (who trains Brock Purdy and others), and it had a theme: a lot of in-rhythm throws from within the pocket. At USC -- and at Oklahoma before that -- Williams was given carte blanche to create and improvise outside of structure whenever those opportunities presented themselves. NFL teams know he can do that. They want to know what Williams looks like and how he operates when the structure holds up. Williams and Hewlett also appeared to choose a wide variety of throws that required different arm angles, trajectories and distances -- a further display of his unique throwing talent.

The session wasn't perfect, as Williams himself admitted in the aftermath.

"I missed a couple passes down the field, deep-ball wise, vertical (shots)," Williams told NFL Network Chief National Reporter Steve Wyche on the NFL+ broadcast. "And then I had one or two, I think one, behind my receiver. So, you know, work on those things."

Williams did just fine on the whole. There were very few obvious misfires. He seemed to improve as the session went on, capping off his script with a pretty deep-ball connection. When the ball came back to Williams after his throwing period ended, he punctuated it with a celebratory punt up into the air. Yes, folks, Williams can do a little of everything, it seems.

Jeremiah summed up his thoughts on Williams' day. The bottom line: He'd already given us the fireworks in college. Now it was time for Williams to show he can handle the meat-and-potatoes elements of an NFL playbook.

"It wasn't a shock-and-awe show like some of the ones we've seen where you are running all over the place and making crazy, cross-body throws. We've seen all that," Jeremiah said. "This was more, 'Let's come out there, let's show that we've dialed in our feet, let's show that everything we do is going to be smooth, the ball is going to jump out of my hand, I'm going to make some different trajectory-type throws.' "

Added NFL Network draft analyst Bucky Brooks: "For a T-shirts-and-shorts workout, it was exactly what you want to see. [Williams] did all of the things that you're supposed to do. It's like a pregame workout -- you just want to see what he looks like going through his routine. All the things are there. His footwork is solid. He can play on time and on schedule."

Was it enough to convince the Bears to fully sign off on Williams as the No. 1 pick? We likely won't know anytime soon.

Chicago's contingent could opt to attend next week's double dip of pro days at North Carolina and LSU, where other possible No. 1 candidates -- the Tar Heels' Drake Maye and Tigers' Jayden Daniels -- are expected to work out. As for Williams, the quarterback told Wyche that he and his camp are still in the process of lining up visits with other prospective teams, even if the Bears remain the massive favorites to acquire his services. When asked by Wyche whether it was his full expectation to be a member of the Bears come April 25, Williams respectfully demurred.

"So, it's a good question," Williams said. "I wouldn't say it's my full expectation. Obviously, things can happen. Things can change throughout this time. … A lot can change.

"You take it day by day, handle it and handle and control what you can control."