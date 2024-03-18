2024 NFL Draft: Ranking RB prospects, No. 1 to 29

Brooks is one of the better running backs in this class (SEE: Bucky Brooks' top five prospects by position); however, he's recovering from an ACL tear suffered in November. If he's able to return to full health (it could take a year), the Texas standout will provide an NFL team with an explosive dual-threat player who has good contact balance as a ball-carrier and is tough to tackle in the open field. Stuck behind Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson at Texas prior to the 2023 season, Brooks broke out this past fall, rushing for 1,139 yards and 10 TDs in 11 games as the starter before his injury. With just 238 college carries, Brooks has plenty of tread on the tires.