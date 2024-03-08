 Skip to main content
2024 NFL Draft: NFL awards 34 compensatory picks to 14 teams

Published: Mar 08, 2024 at 04:15 PM
Headshot_Author_Dan-Parr_2020
Dan Parr

Original Content Editor, Draft Strategy

The NFL announced on Friday it has awarded 34 compensatory picks to 14 teams for the 2024 NFL Draft, which will be held April 25-27 in Detroit.

The 34 compensatory picks include two special selections that were awarded at the end of the third round to the teams -- the Rams and 49ers -- that have had a minority employee hired as a head coach or primary football executive by another club. The special compensatory picks were instituted as an amendment to the 2020 Collective Bargaining Agreement in an effort to promote equal employment opportunities within NFL teams.

Separate from the special compensatory picks, a team that loses more or better compensatory free agents than it acquires in the previous year is eligible to receive compensatory draft picks, per the league. The compensatory picks are positioned from Round 3 to Round 7 based on the value of the compensatory free agents lost. The formula that determines compensatory free agents is based on salary, playing time and postseason honors.

Below is the full list of compensatory picks awarded to teams ahead of this year's draft (special compensatory picks denoted by an asterisk):

ROUND 3

96) Jacksonville Jaguars
97) Philadelphia Eagles
98) Los Angeles Rams*
99) San Francisco 49ers*

ROUND 4

132) San Francisco 49ers
133) Buffalo Bills
134) Baltimore Ravens

ROUND 5

167) New Orleans Saints
168) Green Bay Packers
169) New Orleans Saints
170) Philadelphia Eagles
171) Philadelphia Eagles
172) Kansas City Chiefs
173) Dallas Cowboys
174) New Orleans Saints
175) San Francisco 49ers

ROUND 6

208) Cincinnati Bengals
209) Los Angeles Rams
210) Philadelphia Eagles
211) San Francisco 49ers
212) Jacksonville Jaguars
213) Los Angeles Rams
214) Cincinnati Bengals
215) San Francisco 49ers
216) Dallas Cowboys
217) Los Angeles Rams
218) New York Jets
219) Green Bay Packers
220) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ROUND 7

253) Los Angeles Chargers
254) Los Angeles Rams
255) Green Bay Packers
256) New York Jets
257) New York Jets

