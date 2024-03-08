2024 NFL Draft: Spencer Rattler among 10 NFL Scouting Combine standouts to re-examine

The NFL Scouting Combine is an important part of the pre-draft process. Each year the event brings surprises, forcing teams to go back into the lab and compare what we just saw from prospects in the workouts at Lucas Oil Stadium with all the pre-existing game tape. After all, the years of tape should ultimately play a much bigger role in the evaluation process than the smaller sample of athletic testing and position drills we're able to witness at the combine. With that in mind, here are 10 players -- five on offense and five on defense -- who merit a re-examination based on their showing in Indianapolis.