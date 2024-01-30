Cowboys owner Jerry Jones 'all in' on 2024 season: 'Let's don't discount hanging around the rim'

The Cowboys have certainly been a perennial contender the past three seasons under McCarthy, who owns a 42-25 regular-season record in four seasons at the helm. But Dallas has little to show for it, and for a franchise that hasn't gotten past the Divisional Round since 1995, the pressure is higher than most places.

McCarthy's Cowboys seemed poised to end the trend in 2023 with the league's top-scoring offense (29.9 PPG) and a top-five defense (18.5 PPG) that together secured the No. 2 seed in the NFC. Dallas also owned an undefeated home record (8-0) entering the playoffs, but that standard only made their blowout loss to the Green Bay Packers in the Super Wild Card Round all that more disheartening.

Maintaining the squad might require some work this offseason. The final year of Dak Prescott's contract will carry a $59.455 million salary-cap hit in 2024, which may make it more difficult to retain key free agents like running back Tony Pollard, tackle Tyron Smith and cornerback Stephon Gilmore. Coming off a career year, wideout CeeDee Lamb will also be looking at an extension this offseason.

Jones wouldn't commit to getting Prescott a contract extension that would alleviate such a cap hit, adding that the team is positioned well enough to put all their chips in the 2024 basket.

"I would anticipate -- with looking ahead at our key contracts that we'd like to address -- we will be all in," Jones said, via team reporter Nick Harris. "I would anticipate we will be all in at the end of this year.