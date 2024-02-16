 Skip to main content
Patrick Mahomes visits hospital to support children wounded at Chiefs' Super Bowl parade

Published: Feb 16, 2024 at 03:41 PM
Michael Baca

Digital Content Editor

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes paid a visit to Children's Mercy Hospital on Friday to lend his support to a family injured by gunfire during Wednesday's mass shooting at the end of Kansas City's Super Bowl parade.

Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes visited the Reyes family, whose 8- and 10-year-old daughters both suffered gunshot wounds to their legs.

In a press release issued on Friday, the Reyes family announced their daughters are making "good progress" in their recovery.

"On behalf of the Reyes Family, we are incredibly grateful for the love, support, and prayers during this difficult time," their statement read. "Our family, along with the other families impacted by this senseless act, are still healing physically and emotionally."

The Chiefs on Friday launched an emergency response fund in partnership with the United Way called "Kansas City Strong," supporting victims and their families, violence prevention and mental health services, and first responders. The club, the Hunt Family Foundation and the NFL are supporting the cause with a $200,000 donation. Donations can be made here.

Twenty-three people were victims of gunshot wounds during the mass shooting, including local disc jockey Lisa Lopez-Galvan, 43, who was killed, Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves announced Thursday. The gunshot victims' ages ranged between 8 and 47 and at least half are under the age of 16, per Graves.

Taylor Swift donated $100,000 to the family of Lopez-Galvan on Friday. "Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift," read the messages accompanying her GoFundMe donation.

Two juveniles were charged with crimes connected to the mass shooting, authorities announced Friday. A news release from the Jackson County Family Court said the juveniles are being detained in the county's Juvenile Detention Center "on gun-related and resisting arrest charges." The release added that it is "anticipated that additional charges are expected in the future as the investigation by the Kansas City Police Department continues."

