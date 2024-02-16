Patrick Mahomes visits hospital to support children wounded at Chiefs' Super Bowl parade

The Chiefs on Friday launched an emergency response fund in partnership with the United Way called "Kansas City Strong," supporting victims and their families, violence prevention and mental health services, and first responders. The club, the Hunt Family Foundation and the NFL are supporting the cause with a $200,000 donation. Donations can be made here.

Twenty-three people were victims of gunshot wounds during the mass shooting, including local disc jockey Lisa Lopez-Galvan, 43, who was killed, Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves announced Thursday. The gunshot victims' ages ranged between 8 and 47 and at least half are under the age of 16, per Graves.

Taylor Swift donated $100,000 to the family of Lopez-Galvan on Friday. "Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift," read the messages accompanying her GoFundMe donation.