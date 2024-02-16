 Skip to main content
Taylor Swift gives $100,000 to family of woman killed in Chiefs' Super Bowl parade shooting

Published: Feb 16, 2024 at 12:16 PM
Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Taylor Swift donated $100,000 to the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the woman killed in the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade.

Two $50,000 donations were posted Friday under the singer's name on a GoFundMe page. Swift's representative confirmed the donations to Variety, the trade publication reported, and The Associated Press independently verified the posts.

"Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift," read the messages accompanying the posts.

Lopez-Galvan, 43, was shot Wednesday as she celebrated the Chiefs' Super Bowl win with her husband, young adult son and hundreds of thousands of other fans at the city's Union Station. Lopez-Galvan hosted "Taste of Tejano" on local radio station KKFI-FM, as Lisa G. The mother of two had deep roots in Kansas City, and was one of the few Latina DJs in the area.

"She was an amazing mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend to so many. We ask that you continue to keep her family in your prayers as we grieve the loss of her life," the GoFundMe description reads. The fundraised had amassed over $200,000 as of Friday morning.

Twenty-two others, half of whom were under 16, were wounded in the shooting. Investigators are still trying to identify who is responsible, but say a dispute may have led to the shooting. Police have two juveniles in custody and are trying to determine whether others were involved.

Swift, who is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and attended Sunday's Super Bowl, was not at Wednesday's parade. She's currently performing a series of shows in Melbourne, Australia, as part of her Eras tour.

The Chiefs said all players, coaches, staffers and their families were safe and accounted for after the shooting.

