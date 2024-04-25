Jaguars' Tony Khan takes punch, piledriver on 'AEW Dynamite' show

It began with the returning Jack Perry (son of late actor Luke Perry) and Tony Khan in the ring together, mending fences after Perry's very real suspension had been lifted. Perry had made his AEW return this past weekend after he had been absent following a legitimate backstage altercation with wrestler CM Punk, which led to the latter's dismissal from the company.

Blurring the lines between storyline and reality once again on Wednesday, Perry's embrace with Khan was all for show as he delivered a punch with a microphone to Khan's breadbasket, felling his boss in the process.

Thereafter, the Young Bucks tag team (brothers Matt and Nick – who are executive vice presidents within the company along with being on-screen talent) and top singles star Kazuchika Okada entered the fray and scolded Perry. Once more, it was only a ruse, as Matt scooped up Khan and held him in position for younger sibling Nick to take to the top rope, fly off into a front flip and come down to spike the helpless Khan.