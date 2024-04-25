 Skip to main content
Jaguars' Tony Khan takes punch, piledriver on 'AEW Dynamite' show

Published: Apr 24, 2024 at 10:51 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Tony Khan's status for the Jacksonville Jaguars' 2024 NFL Draft obligations could be questionable.

Khan, the Jags' chief football strategy officer and the founder, owner and booker of All Elite Wrestling, took a punch to the gut and a "Meltzerdriver" piledriver Wednesday night live on AEW Dynamite from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Shad Khan, Tony's father and the owner of the Jaguars, took to the ring to check on his son in the aftermath of the drama.

It's all part of an angle (professional wrestling storyline), of course, but it was shocking nonetheless as Tony Khan has never been physically involved in AEW to that extent and his father's appearance added more realism to the stunning end of the show.

It began with the returning Jack Perry (son of late actor Luke Perry) and Tony Khan in the ring together, mending fences after Perry's very real suspension had been lifted. Perry had made his AEW return this past weekend after he had been absent following a legitimate backstage altercation with wrestler CM Punk, which led to the latter's dismissal from the company.

Blurring the lines between storyline and reality once again on Wednesday, Perry's embrace with Khan was all for show as he delivered a punch with a microphone to Khan's breadbasket, felling his boss in the process.

Thereafter, the Young Bucks tag team (brothers Matt and Nick – who are executive vice presidents within the company along with being on-screen talent) and top singles star Kazuchika Okada entered the fray and scolded Perry. Once more, it was only a ruse, as Matt scooped up Khan and held him in position for younger sibling Nick to take to the top rope, fly off into a front flip and come down to spike the helpless Khan.

As could be expected, Khan was protected well in the maneuver by the Bucks – revered workers within the business for nearly two decades.

What unfolds next could come Saturday in AEW's weekly Collision and Rampage offerings.

That's also Day 3 of the NFL draft, which kicks off Thursday from Detroit with Round 1.

The Jaguars currently hold the No. 17 overall pick. Whether head coach Doug Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke can count on Tony Khan recovering from the heinous attack by Perry and the Young Bucks on Wednesday in Duval remains to be seen.

