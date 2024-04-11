Jaguars' Josh Allen motivated by personal goals after earning new contract: 'I'm a legacy guy'

The 2023 season was Allen's best individually, logging 17.5 sacks, which broke the single-season franchise record of 14.5 set by defensive lineman Calais Campbell in 2017 and was tied for second in the NFL last season behind the Steelers' T.J. Watt. Allen also was named to his second Pro Bowl, earning his first as a rookie in 2019.

But Allen tried to set the record straight on his sack flourish. Yes, it was a contract year, and the breakout forced the Jaguars to place the franchise tag on Allen, which restricted his movement in the free-agent market. Yet, Allen's pre-extension motivation wasn't what many might have assumed.

"Last year was me figuring everything out," Allen said. "I know everybody talks about, 'Oh, it was the contract year, he was extra motivated.' For me it was figuring out life. Nobody gives you a guidebook and says, 'This is life, this is what you want to do. This is how you handle it.'

"I feel like my wife and I have grown so much throughout these years. We thank each other every day we didn't stay where we were in the past because we still need to grow. This is something that we need to build for our kids. It's just very special to leave a legacy."