Jaguars' Josh Allen motivated by personal goals after earning new contract: 'I'm a legacy guy'

Just because pass rusher Josh Allen received a major payday from the Jacksonville Jaguars doesn't mean his motivation is sapped. In fact, he's setting the bar higher.
Allen, who signed a new five-year, $150 million contract this week, said his sights have turned to his future legacy in Jacksonville and how he can help raise the franchise to greater heights.
"I'm extremely blessed and honored to get this paycheck -- or to get these checks -- but I still set goals for myself," Allen said on Wednesday, via the team’s official site. "Defensive Player of the Year is my next goal -- winning in the Super Bowl, being the MVP of it. I'm a legacy guy.
"I have to win the Super Bowl and be the MVP. I'm not going to stop until I get that. That's motivating me. That's bigger than money."
The 2023 season was Allen's best individually, logging 17.5 sacks, which broke the single-season franchise record of 14.5 set by defensive lineman Calais Campbell in 2017 and was tied for second in the NFL last season behind the Steelers' T.J. Watt. Allen also was named to his second Pro Bowl, earning his first as a rookie in 2019.
But Allen tried to set the record straight on his sack flourish. Yes, it was a contract year, and the breakout forced the Jaguars to place the franchise tag on Allen, which restricted his movement in the free-agent market. Yet, Allen's pre-extension motivation wasn't what many might have assumed.
"Last year was me figuring everything out," Allen said. "I know everybody talks about, 'Oh, it was the contract year, he was extra motivated.' For me it was figuring out life. Nobody gives you a guidebook and says, 'This is life, this is what you want to do. This is how you handle it.'
"I feel like my wife and I have grown so much throughout these years. We thank each other every day we didn't stay where we were in the past because we still need to grow. This is something that we need to build for our kids. It's just very special to leave a legacy."
And if we're to take him at his word, Allen sounds like a man driven to build that legacy for however long his time in Jacksonville lasts.