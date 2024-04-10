Jaguars pass rusher Josh Allen agrees to new five-year, $150 million deal

Jacksonville is paying him accordingly, making sure to allocate future cap space to keep its best defender, who has 45 sacks to his name in half a decade of pro ball.

It's been a tumultuous offseason for Jacksonville, which the Jaguars began by picking up the pieces from their late-season collapse that saw them miss the playoffs. Jacksonville started the annual roster turnover period by using the tag to keep Allen under team control while buying additional time to work on a long-term extension. Shortly thereafter, though, the Jaguars were surprised when Calvin Ridley -- whom most everyone believed was only waiting to re-sign with Jacksonville after the start of the new league year in order to save it on retroactive compensation due to Atlanta -- decided to join the division-rival Titans in free agency, stunning folks in Florida and beyond.