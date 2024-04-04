Which NFL divisions would be most entertaining on 'Hard Knocks: In Season' in 2024?

1) NFC North

There is reason to be intrigued by every team in the NFC North -- and, depending on how things break, any team has the potential to win this division. Based on how Jordan Love and the Packers finished last season, the quarterback and head coach Matt LaFleur seem fully in sync. The Vikings said goodbye to Kirk Cousins, but Justin Jefferson is still one of the best WRs in the game, and he could be working with a promising rookie QB. Plus, there's the extra spice provided by Aaron Jones' signing in Minnesota after being released by Green Bay. If it aligns with the Hard Knocks schedule, it would be great to see at least one Packers-Vikings revenge game featured. The reigning NFC North champion Lions are no strangers to the spotlight. They were a roaring success when they were featured on the training camp edition of HBO's Hard Knocks back in 2022. I wouldn't mind getting a peek at more emotion-filled Dan Campbell speeches. As for the Bears, they have the No. 1 overall pick, putting them in position to select highly touted QB Caleb Williams out of USC. The moves made by general manager Ryan Poles certainly read like he's preparing for Williams' arrival. Upgrades to the O-line and the additions of veterans Keenan Allen and D'Andre Swift (along with another possible blue-chip prospect taken with the team's second first-round pick!) should take some pressure off the rookie, and Chicago's offense could look electric right out of the gate.