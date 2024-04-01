 Skip to main content
Advertising

Analysis

NFL's best revenge games in 2024 season: Saquon Barkley vs. Giants, Super Bowl LVIII rematch & more

Published: Apr 01, 2024 at 09:44 AM
Headshot_Author_Adam Rank_2019_png
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

Offseason roster shuffling, especially when a player leaves a team for a division rival, can get people heated -- to the point where, say, a former franchise great will proclaim an active star “dead” to him. I'll address that in a moment. Such relocations, though, are not uncommon.

Running back David Montgomery did it last year, leaving Chicago for Detroit in free agency. And speaking of the NFC North, Packers icon Brett Favre spent his final two NFL seasons with the Vikings -- enhancing the acrimony between two heated rivals who find themselves back in the same kind of spotlight in this very piece.

We don't yet know exactly what the 2024 NFL schedule will look like, but we do know each team's slate of opponents. Which means we can zero in on opportunities for bad blood to be spilled. So, here are 12 of my favorite REVENGE matchups on the '24 campaign's docket, in no particular order.

New York Giants
New York Giants
2023 record: 6-11
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
2023 record: 11-6

Let’s start off with a banger -- just like they do at WrestleMania, which is taking place in Philadelphia this year. Now, it was former Giants running back Tiki Barber who (jokingly?) said Saquon Barkley was dead to him after the star RB signed a big-money deal with the rival Eagles. I get it. There is no love lost between Giants and Eagles fans. It’s one of the most bitter rivalries in the NFL. But I actually think this was kind of a great move, and one that Giants fans shouldn’t be too upset about. Saquon played some fine football during his six seasons in New York, earning a healthy payday with a team that is still in its Super Bowl window (we hope, anyway).


The Giants are in a spot where devoting big money to a running back isn't the move. The Eagles, on the other hand, probably shouldn’t let their quarterback run for 15 touchdowns, so for them, this signing made a lot of sense. I understand that it’s disturbing for some to think of Saquon in an Eagles uniform, and that Giants fans will be upset when he has a Christian McCaffrey-like impact with their division rival. But dude is from Allentown, Pennsylvania, (fine, Whitehall Township) and should be allowed to go home. Plus, folks should blame the team that didn’t want to pay Saquon before getting mad at the player himself. 

Related Links

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
2023 record: 11-6
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
2023 record: 12-5

It'll be the main event: a championship rematch from last season. It would be cool if the 49ers could have the Chiefs put the Lombardi Trophy on the line in this rematch, but they will just have to settle for a regular-season victory for now. We recently had WWE Superstar Bayley on NFL Total Access, and I asked her if the Chiefs, who've won three titles in five seasons, have come full circle to become the heels (bad guys) of the NFL. I think she agreed. But given that San Francisco has lost two Super Bowls to Kansas City in that span, it’s clear this is very personal for 49ers faithful. 

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
2023 record: 12-5
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
2023 record: 4-13

It feels a little weird to think new Commanders head coach Dan Quinn would want revenge on the Cowboys, although there might be some fans still upset with the way Dallas went out against Green Bay on Super Wild Card Weekend. (I called that, btw.) It got a little interesting during free agency when the Commanders signed former Dallas pass rusher Dorance Armstrong, who can help take the place of Chase Young and Montez Sweat following their departures via trade last season. I’m not saying Armstrong is in the same tier as Sweat or Young, but he’s not too far behind. Armstrong logged the second-most sacks on the Cowboys over the past three seasons (behind only Micah Parsons), including 7.5 sacks in 2023. He’s been a force under Quinn and will be the key to Washington's defensive line. 

Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2023 record: 9-8
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
2023 record: 6-11

By the time Week 18 came around last season, the Titans were an 11-loss team whose bright young quarterback (Will Levis) was sidelined by injury. Yet they still beat Jacksonville, putting the final touches on the Jaguars' stunning 2023 collapse, keeping them out of the playoffs. How rude. Interestingly, one of the bright spots for the Jags that day was Calvin Ridley's six-catch, 106-yard outing -- except, of course, for what wound up being his last target with the team, a dropped ball that helped seal Jacksonville's fate. Ridley was expected by many to re-sign with the team this offseason -- until the Titans swooped in, making him part of their much-needed offensive reboot. (Tennessee's offense was kind of like one of those local saloons you see on Bar Rescue.) Ridley's decision to sign with Tennessee was kind of a stunner, but not too much of a stretch, considering he will be reunited with former Jags passing game coordinator Nick Holz, who took the offensive coordinator job under new Titans head coach Brian Callahan. So there will be plenty of storylines at play.   


BONUS REVENGE: This season, the Titans are also hosting the Patriots, who were spurned by Ridley in part because, according to owner Robert Kraft, the idea of moving to the region wasn't very popular in the Ridley household.

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
2023 record: 13-4
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
2023 record: 11-6

Baltimore's had some playoff struggles during the Lamar Jackson era. Many thought the 2023 Ravens -- the AFC’s top seeds who notched a resounding Divisional Round win over the up-and-coming Texans -- were going to be the team to make the leap to the Super Bowl. Not me; I picked the Chiefs. But still, there has been some history between Jackson and Patrick Mahomes, with the wins going the way of the latter. The fact that Kansas City went on to win the Super Bowl makes last season’s home loss in the AFC Championship Game such a bitter pill to swallow. And while a win in the regular season won’t exactly mean true revenge, you know Baltimore has circled this showdown.

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
2023 record: 10-7
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
2023 record: 8-9

There is no way the NFL could send Russell Wilson to face his former team to open the season on Monday Night Football again ... right? That would be the funniest thing ever, and I sort of hope it happens. For one, it would give Russ another chance right out of the gate to defeat his former team at their place, something he wasn’t able to do against the Seahawks two years ago. Also, the schedule-makers might want to consider doing this matchup early in the season, because Justin Fields could end up being the Steelers’ starter at some point in 2024.

Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
2023 record: 9-8
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
2023 record: 7-10

Josh Jacobs and Aaron Jones are going to comprise a GREAT running back tandem for the Packers!


That's what I thought for about 10 minutes after hearing Green Bay was signing Jacobs. But the Packers released Jones, who quickly ended up signing with the Vikings. (The best part for Jones: He got to skip the one-season stopover with the Jets that Brett Favre had to make in his journey from Green Bay to Minnesota.) 


I know there are no sacred players in Titletown. The Packers have let Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers go in recent years. (Heck, even Vince Lombardi finished his career with the Washington football team.) But in many ways, Jones was central to this team's identity during his time in Green Bay, and this feels like a move that the Packers might regret. 

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
2023 record: 13-4
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
2023 record: 10-7

This is like the NFL's version of the wrestling rivalry between Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels. You get the sense the players -- while they might respect each other -- really don't like each other. And Patrick Queen's defection from Baltimore to Pittsburgh as a free agent should act as kind of a superkick in this series. It won't be surprising if there is a little extra emotional juice on both sides. Queen would undoubtedly like to prove he can stand on his own as a pro -- away from Roquan Smith -- after leaving the franchise that declined his fifth-year option. Baltimore has enjoyed more general success than Pittsburgh recently, but the Ravens have lost seven of their past eight games against the Steelers -- and while it's true that Lamar Jackson missed many of those, he hasn't beaten Pittsburgh since 2019.  

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
2023 record: 12-5
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
2023 record: 12-5

Credit to the Lions last year. They were the most hyped upstart coming into the 2023 season, and they lived up to those expectations, winning their first division title in 30 years and advancing all the way to the NFC Championship Game. A lot of people feel like the Lions should have won that matchup in San Francisco, especially after a dominant first half. You know this game has tugged at the heart of Dan Campbell for the entire offseason. This fall, I expect the Lions to come charging out of the tunnel at Levi's Stadium like the Ultimate Warrior in SummerSlam 1988

Houston Texans
Houston Texans
2023 record: 10-7
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
2023 record: 6-11

There is already some heat between these franchises. I mean, I love the pettiness of the Titans wearing Oilers throwback uniforms when the Texans were in town in Week 15 last season -- a game Houston won in overtime. It’s wild to think that probably like six percent of the Titans’ younger fans even know there was a team once called the Houston Oilers. I don’t mean that in a bad way, but kids, am I right?! The thing is, the Texans might be getting the last laugh -- at least in 2024 – with the signing of ex-Titans Azeez Al-Shaair and Denico Autry. What’s fun is Al-Shaair signed with Tennessee last offseason on a one-year deal after also being pursued by the Texans and head man DeMeco Ryans, who coached Al-Shaair in San Francisco. The Texans weren’t about to let the hard-hitting linebacker get away a second time. 

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
2023 record: 11-6
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
2023 record: 11-6

This rivalry is always a low-key good one. Having Jordan Poyer jump from the Bills to the Dolphins should add a little extra spice. The veteran safety has had numerous stops in the NFL, but he really hit his stride with the Bills, earning first-team All-Pro honors in 2021. The Dolphins had some key names leave this offseason, including DT Christian Wilkins (who went to the Raiders), but Poyer provides some stability on the back end of the defense. 

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
2023 record: 13-4
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
2023 record: 9-8

This might not be the first game you think of when it comes to the Ravens’ 2024 opponents. But safety Geno Stone signing with the Bengals has to be one of the best moves in free agency -- or, at least, the best move nobody is talking about. The Bengals needed some help in the secondary after losing key pieces over the last few years, including Jessie Bates and Chidobe Awuzie. Stone, who just recorded seven INTs and nine passes defensed in a breakout 2023 season for Baltimore, is a young cornerstone for Cincy’s defense who came at a pretty affordable price (two years, $15 million). 

Related Content

news

Jordan Love-led Packers could be true Super Bowl contenders in 2024; Zach Wilson's best team fits

Are the Green Bay Packers poised to break through as true Super Bowl contenders in the 2024 season? In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks assesses recent comments made by rising star Jordan Love. Plus, potential team fits for former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson.
news

Eric Edholm 2024 NFL mock draft 2.0: J.J. McCarthy to Commanders; Cowboys target Brian Thomas Jr.

In his second mock of the 2024 NFL Draft, Eric Edholm buys into all the J.J. McCarthy chatter. Plus, the Cowboys trade up for an explosive wide receiver. Check out the full first-round forecast, 1-32.
news

Next Woman Up: Sarah Mallepalle, Strategic Football Analyst for the Dallas Cowboys

In this installment of the Next Woman Up series, Sarah Mallepalle discusses her role in helping the Dallas Cowboys get "1 percent better" every day as the team's strategic football analyst, where her love of the game stems from and more.
news

2024 NFL Draft: What We Learned from North Carolina, Washington pro days

How did Drake Maye and Michael Penix Jr., two of the top QBs in the 2024 NFL Draft, fare in the spotlight on Thursday? Eric Edholm provides the biggest takeaways from pro days at North Carolina and Washington.
news

2024 NFL Draft: Six logical first-round trades teams should make to benefit all parties involved

Are the Broncos going to chase a QB prospect? Might the Cardinals be involved in multiple early pick swaps? Will the Eagles move up for a cornerback? Chad Reuter provides six logical first-round trades for 2024 NFL Draft. 
news

Charles Davis 2024 NFL mock draft 2.0: Seahawks, Rams among 6 teams to pick quarterbacks in top 20

In his second mock of the 2024 NFL Draft, Charles Davis projects six quarterbacks will be selected before teams get through the first 20 picks. Check out the full first-round forecast, 1-32.
news

2024 NFL Draft: What We Learned from LSU's pro day

How did Jayden Daniels, one of the top QBs in the 2024 NFL Draft, perform in his highly anticipated throwing session? Eric Edholm provides the biggest takeaways from Wednesday's pro day at LSU.
news

With Caleb Williams making magic, Chicago Bears will be NFL's Cinderella team of 2024

What would the Bears' ceiling be with Caleb Williams leading the way? Adam Schein says one of the best QB prospects in recent memory is poised to push Chicago on a Cinderella run in the 2024 NFL season.
news

Bucky Brooks 2024 NFL mock draft 3.0: Patriots select J.J. McCarthy; Vikings land Drake Maye 

In his third mock of the 2024 NFL Draft, Bucky Brooks projects the Patriots will turn to J.J. McCarthy at quarterback and the Chiefs will close out Round 1 by finding a L'Jarius Sneed replacement. Check out the full first-round forecast, 1-32.
news

The First Read: Five players who will thrive in 2024 NFL season thanks to offseason movement

How much will receiver Drake London benefit from Kirk Cousins' arrival? Is quarterback Will Levis about to take a major leap in Year 2? Jeffri Chadiha identifies five players poised to thrive in the 2024 NFL season thanks to moves made this offseason.
news

NFL trade grades, 2024 offseason: Steelers ace Justin Fields deal; Giants hit on Brian Burns

Brian Burns promises to seriously supercharge the Giants' pass rush -- and he didn't even cost the team a first-round pick. Kevin Patra grades each side of the most notable player trades of the 2024 NFL offseason so far.