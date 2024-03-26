Robert Kraft wants Patriots to add 'top-rate, young quarterback,' says team is going in 'right direction'

But as Kraft pointed out, these are uncharted waters for his organization, at least under his stewardship. They haven't selected third overall since Kraft took over. They had the security of Tom Brady for nearly two decades. Now Bill Belichick is gone, too.

No one is truly sure how it will all go. The two teams ahead of the Patriots, the Bears at No. 1 and Commanders at No. 2, also are seeking quarterbacks. What if another team blows New England away with a trade offer?

Kraft is letting his new leaders, exec Eliot Wolf and head coach Jerod Mayo, steer the ship and make those calls. But the owner returned to his QB-or-bust stance.

"We're gonna be open to whatever can come our way," Kraft said. "In the end, I'll let the team make the decision what they think is best. One way or another, I'd like to see us get a top-rate, young quarterback."

Kraft is entrusting Wolf and Mayo to make that call. In the past, Belichick was the final say on personnel matters. But the owner believes a more collaborative process -- even if someone has to make the final say on these decisions -- could work out well during this new phase for the franchise.

"The major decisions in life that I've made, I've gone with my instincts," Kraft said. "Sometimes people don't agree, but I think Eliot has good training, good pedigree. We actually have a good group of young people. We're starting new chapters in our development as we evolve here, and I like the young people doing this.