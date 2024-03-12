Jacoby Brissett, Patriots agree to one-year, $8M contract

Brissett, 31, was a 2016 NFL Draft third-round choice of the Pats who's on his way back to likely compete for a starting job or be a placeholder for an upcoming addition.

New England began Monday by trading away Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars and has now brought back an eight-year veteran who's coming off a 2023 season with the Washington Commanders in which he came off the bench in impressive fashion. Brissett relieved Sam Howell and threw for three touchdowns and 224 yards in three appearances.

His D.C. showing came a season after he started 11 games with the Cleveland Browns while Deshaun Watson served out his suspension. Brissett threw 12 touchdowns to six interceptions during his one year in Cleveland.

A proven commodity in a pinch, Brissett is the first step in rebuilding the Patriots QB room, and his one-season signing leans to New England perhaps looking to the upcoming draft for its hopeful future franchise QB.