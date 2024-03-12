Jacoby Brissett, Patriots agree to one-year, $8M contract

Brissett and the New England Patriots have agreed to terms on a one-year, $8 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported the contract is worth up to $12 million with incentives.
Brissett, 31, was a 2016 NFL Draft third-round choice of the Pats who's on his way back to likely compete for a starting job or be a placeholder for an upcoming addition.
New England began Monday by trading away Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars and has now brought back an eight-year veteran who's coming off a 2023 season with the Washington Commanders in which he came off the bench in impressive fashion. Brissett relieved Sam Howell and threw for three touchdowns and 224 yards in three appearances.
His D.C. showing came a season after he started 11 games with the Cleveland Browns while Deshaun Watson served out his suspension. Brissett threw 12 touchdowns to six interceptions during his one year in Cleveland.
A proven commodity in a pinch, Brissett is the first step in rebuilding the Patriots QB room, and his one-season signing leans to New England perhaps looking to the upcoming draft for its hopeful future franchise QB.
For now, though, Brissett, who was with the Patriots for just one year before he was traded to the Indianapolis Colts, offers a familiar face to the new-age Patriots.