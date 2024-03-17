Patriots signing former Vikings WR K.J. Osborn

The New England Patriots are signing the former Vikings wide receiver, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Sunday, per sources informed of the deal.

Osborn joins New England after spending his first four seasons in Minnesota. Despite not seeing much playing time in his rookie season, Osborn has developed into a solid receiver who posed a deep threat in Kevin O'Connell's offense. In the last three seasons for the Vikings, Osborn had 158 receptions, 1,845 yards, 15 touchdowns and averaged 11.7 yards per reception.