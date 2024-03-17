Patriots signing former Vikings WR K.J. Osborn

The New England Patriots are signing the former Vikings wide receiver, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Sunday, per sources informed of the deal.
Osborn joins New England after spending his first four seasons in Minnesota. Despite not seeing much playing time in his rookie season, Osborn has developed into a solid receiver who posed a deep threat in Kevin O'Connell's offense. In the last three seasons for the Vikings, Osborn had 158 receptions, 1,845 yards, 15 touchdowns and averaged 11.7 yards per reception.
Osborn's best season came in 2021 when he caught 50 passes for a career-high 655 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.
The fifth-round pick in the 2020 draft joins a crowded WR corps in New England that features JuJu-Smith Schuster, Kendrick Bourne, Jalen Reagor, Demario Douglas and Tyquan Thornton.
New England continues to revamp its offense as it signed quarterback Jacoby Brissett, running back Antonio Gibson and tight end Austin Hooper.
With the Patriots holding the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Osborn will know in April if he will be catching passes from Brissett or possibly a rookie QB in his first season in Foxborough.