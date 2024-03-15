 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Josh Uche on taking less money to re-sign with Patriots: 'I think the future is bright'

Published: Mar 15, 2024 at 09:31 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Patriots pass rusher Josh Uche turned down a chance to make more money in free agency to return to New England.

The 25-year-old pass rusher explained his decision in a video released by the club on Thursday.

"The Patriots were the organization that gave me a chance in the NFL," Uche said. "It's like family. It feels like home, and there's nowhere else I'd rather be than home. So I think that was my main reason -- loyalty, family and love.

"Coach (Jerod) Mayo is developing a lot of tough young men, and I feel like it's something I just want to continue to be a part of. I think it's just going to be great. I think the future is bright. I'm just happy to be home and get back to doing what I do best."

Related Links

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported earlier this week that Uche had several offers, including one worth $15 million over two years, with $11 million fully guaranteed, but chose to remain in New England on a one-year, $3 million contract.

It's rare that a player will give up guaranteed dollars to remain with a club. The decision speaks to the confidence Mayo has already built with the players in New England.

Coming off a down season in which he had three sacks in 15 games, Uche is taking a calculated risk that he could see more money in free agency next year with a big campaign under Mayo.

Uche has three or fewer sacks in three of his four seasons with New England since becoming a second-round pick in 2020. His 11.5-sack 2022 campaign looks like an extreme outlier. If he can prove it wasn't, money could flow in next season.

In four seasons under Bill Belichick, Uche started just three games, including two in 2023. Last season, he never played more than 50% of the snaps in any game -- most times hovering around the 35-40% range. We'll see if Mayo and new defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington have bigger designs for Uche in 2024, which could help explain the decision to take less guaranteed money.

Related Content

news

Seahawks GM John Schneider: Giants 'sold' Drew Lock on opportunity to compete to be starting QB

According to Seahawks general manager John Schneider, the Giants sold former Seattle QB Drew Lock on switching coasts by danglingly a chance to start.
news

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones on frustration with team's quiet start to free agency: 'Everybody certainly has that right'

With a quiet start to free agency this week, Cowboys fans expressed frustration with the lack of big-name acquisitions. Dallas EVP Stephen Jones responded to the frustration, detailing what the team's approach is at this point in the offseason.
news

Former Cardinals WR Marquise Brown signing with Chiefs on one-year contract for up to $11 million

 is signing a one-year deal worth up to $11 million with the Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday night. 
news

Bears acquire Pro Bowl WR Keenan Allen from Chargers in exchange for fourth-round pick

The Bears are acquiring Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen from the Chargers in exchange for a 2024 fourth-round pick, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday night. 
news

Ex-Packers RB Aaron Jones on signing with rival Vikings: 'I just wanted to go where I felt wanted'

New Vikings RB Aaron Jones said a chance to play his old squad, the Packers, twice in 2024 doesn't add any fuel to his fire. He's not worried at all about Green Bay, stating, "I'm not worried about the Packers. I'm a Minnesota Viking."
news

Raiders' Gardner Minshew buries hatchet with Maxx Crosby over trash talk

By signing Gardner Minshew at the onset of free agency, the Las Vegas Raiders made the quarterback teammates with pass rusher Maxx Crosby, adding new life to an underrated storyline between the two toward the end of the regular season.
news

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell on Kirk Cousins' departure: 'Sometimes things just don't work out'

Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O'Connell said Thursday they were in "complete alignment" in their efforts to re-sign Kirk Cousins, but in the end it just didn't work out.
news

Commanders trading QB Sam Howell to Seahawks, teams exchanging draft picks

The Commanders are trading quarterback Sam Howell, a 2024 fourth-round pick and 2024 sixth-round pick to the Seahawks in exchange for a 2024 third-round pick and 2024 fifth-round pick, NFL network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.
news

D.J. Reader agrees to two-year, $27.25M contract with Lions

Veteran defensive tackle D.J. Reader has agreed to terms on a two-year, $27.25 million contract with the Detroit Lions, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday
news

Jaguars signing ex-49ers DL Arik Armstead to three-year contract worth up to $51 million

After nine seasons in Northern California, Arik Armstead is headed to North Florida. The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to sign the veteran defensive lineman, per In Rapoport.
news

Dolphins signing CB Kendall Fuller to two-year contract worth up to $16.5 million

The Miami Dolphins are signing cornerback Kendall Fuller, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. Fuller, 29, was the top remaining corner available in free agency.