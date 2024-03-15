Josh Uche on taking less money to re-sign with Patriots: 'I think the future is bright'

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported earlier this week that Uche had several offers, including one worth $15 million over two years, with $11 million fully guaranteed, but chose to remain in New England on a one-year, $3 million contract.

It's rare that a player will give up guaranteed dollars to remain with a club. The decision speaks to the confidence Mayo has already built with the players in New England.

Coming off a down season in which he had three sacks in 15 games, Uche is taking a calculated risk that he could see more money in free agency next year with a big campaign under Mayo.

Uche has three or fewer sacks in three of his four seasons with New England since becoming a second-round pick in 2020. His 11.5-sack 2022 campaign looks like an extreme outlier. If he can prove it wasn't, money could flow in next season.